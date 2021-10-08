Why Globo had a loss of R$114 million in the 1st semester







The federal government’s publicity funds, reduced at the behest of Bolsonaro, are beginning to be missed by Globo Photo: Photomontage: TV Room Blog

The negative number was predictable, but the information that the Globo had a loss of R$114 million from January to June caused a stir in the market and in the press. This index in the red represents almost 70% of the total profit that the network recorded in 2020, R$ 167.8 million.

In the first six months of this year, the channel reached sales considered positive, R$6.451 billion, but expenses in the period were 36% higher compared to the first half of 2020.

Cutting costs, layoffs and non-renewal of contracts generated savings of R$ 218 million, however, it was insufficient given the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite being the leader in audience and preferred by large advertisers, Globo also suffered from the retraction of the advertising market, the anticipation of payments for broadcasting rights and the extra expenses caused by the coronavirus.

In relation to the federal government’s advertising, the station receives less and less, in fulfillment of the campaign promise made by Jair Bolsonaro.

“You live, in large part, here, with funds from the Union. There are billions that the Globo System receives from official government propaganda funds,” said the then-candidate when he was judged on the bench of the ‘Jornal Nacional’, in August 2018.

At that time, institutional commercials with public money in Brasília represented 4% of the Rio broadcaster’s revenues. Today, with the reduction ordered by Bolsonaro, they do not reach 2%.

Despite the damage pointed out by the report released by Globo itself, the Marinho family’s TV maintains good financial health. At the end of last year, it had BRL 13.6 billion in cash, BRL 3.1 billion more than it had in the accounts in 2019.