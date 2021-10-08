Willian embezzles Corinthians against Sport; see probable lineup

As a precaution, the Corinthians coaching staff decided to preserve William from the match against Sport, scheduled for Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The shirt 10 felt discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh in the last two matches and, therefore, will stay in São Paulo to undergo treatment with the club’s physiotherapy team, at CT Joaquim Grava.

Marquinhos, a striker who hasn’t entered since the match against Atlético-GO, was listed due to the gap that opened with Willian’s withdrawal.

Now, it remains to be seen who Sylvinho will put on the field, in his title-holder’s vacancy. Adson would be the natural replacement, but Jô is also a valued option, which would make Róger Guedes shift to the left.

On the left flank, the tendency is for Fábio Santos to resume his role after gaining rest against Bahia.

Therefore, the Corinthians lineup must have: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Adson (Jô); Roger Guedes.

The definition will only come out after training this Friday, in Pernambuco. As on Wednesday, this Thursday, the athletes who played for more than 45 minutes in Timão’s victory over Bahia performed only the warm-up and a ball movement on the lawn. Afterwards, they returned indoors for regenerative activities.

The other players participated in a practice of passing and marking pressure in a reduced space. Then coach Sylvinho led a job of submissions and crosses.

The Corinthians delegation travels this Thursday afternoon to Recife.

Check out the list of players listed by Corinthians:

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes

