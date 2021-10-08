Windows 11 still has interfaces from the Windows 7 era

With a more modern look, far-fetched and full of animations, Windows 11 debuted in style this week. Microsoft’s new operating system seeks to provide a futuristic feel in its design language, with minimalist elements without dispensing with some very detailed touches. To achieve this feat, the company was inspired by current trends, but also revisited some ideas from the past.

Despite so many innovations, some elements of Windows 10 have remained in the interface of its successor, leaving users with a sense of “déjà vu”. For example, mention is made of the tool to configure power plans, which despite having a “renewed” version, still appears in the new operating system as an “alternative”. Interestingly, its look has also been repurposed from Windows 7 and hasn’t changed significantly since then.

Power plan editor in Windows 11. (Source: Adriano Camacho, TecMundo)Source: Adriano Camacho, TecMundo

Similarly, there are other little old “disguised” elements in the Windows 11 interface, such as the old submenu represented as “Show more options” when right-clicking.

However, the presence of these features is not exactly an impediment, but a curious factor that can be understood as something to be improved in the future or a discreet “alternative” for the most nostalgic users.

One of Windows 11’s main menus hides a Windows 10-based interface.Source: Adriano Camacho/TecMundo

future standardization

To try to clarify the case, the TechWorld asked Microsoft about plans to completely standardize the interface of the new operating system. Through a representative, the company replied that “yes, we will regularly release new features and build some improvements that are exclusive to Windows 11”, he confirms. “We took the lessons from Windows 10 and integrated elements of experience and technology into Windows 11,” he explains.

The company also comments that it does not rule out making other changes, such as customizing the position of the new taskbar, which currently does not change size and cannot be placed on the sides of the interface. Microsoft said it doesn’t have a final placement at the moment, but that it will listen to user input, the main focus of Windows 11.

“The PC today plays a more central role than ever, and the role of platforms is evolving,” says Microsoft. “This new version is a significant change that adapts to this ever-evolving landscape.”