With 451 deaths in 24 hours, Brazil approaches 600,000 victims of Covid-19

In the last 24 hours, 451 deaths and 15,726 cases of Covid-19 were registered in Brazil. The moving average of deaths was 437 this Thursday (7). The country has a total of 599,810 deaths and 21,532,558 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Data are from the daily update of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

use of masks

Despite once again highlighting the successive drop in the number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 in the country, Fiocruz said, in its most recent Observatory Bulletin, released on Thursday, that it is still essential to maintain preventive measures to prevent the circulation of the virus increases again. According to the institution, these measures, such as social distancing and wearing masks, are not being followed. Read more.

Pfizer vaccine

Two effectiveness studies published on Wednesday (6) confirm that the immune protection offered by two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine drops after about two months, although protection against severe cases, hospitalization and death remains strong. Read more.

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Thursday that they are seeking with the FDA, the US regulatory body, authorization for emergency use of their vaccine against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old. Read more.

back to school

The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro should announce, still this week, the date for the return of in-person classes for 100% of students in all public or private teaching units in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Read more.

Covid-19 Remedy in Test

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) will participate in a phase 3 study to test the effectiveness of the drug Molnupiravir, manufactured by MSD, to verify the efficiency of the drug that prevents the transmission and spread of Covid-19 among people already exposed to the virus SARS-CoV-2. Read more.

Pandemic amelioration

A survey by CNN shows that at least seven states in Brazil have cities without any record of death by Covid-19 in the past 30 days. Read more.