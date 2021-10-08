With Ederson, see the 10 nominees for France Football’s best goalkeeper in the world

The magazine France Football announced this Friday the 10 nominees for the Lev Yashin Trophy, which awards the best goalkeeper in the world as part of the Ballon d’Or event.

A Brazilian is among the nominees: Ederson, of Manchester City.

It should also be noted that the PSG he managed to place his two archers in the awards: the Italian Donnarumma and the Costa Rican Keylor Navas. Donnarumma, however, officially competes as an athlete of the Milan, your team last season.

It is also worth remembering that Brazil is the current holder of the trophy given by the prestigious French publication.

In 2019, Alisson, of the Liverpool, took the cup, leaving behind the German Ter-Stegen, from the Barcelona, and Ederson himself.

In 2020, in turn, the award was not held, being canceled because of the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.

Check out the Lev Yashin Trophy nominees:

– Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA), from PSG

– Ederson (BRA), Manchester City

– Kasper Schmeichel (DIN), Leicester

– Édouard Mendy (SEN), from Chelsea

– Thibaut Courtois (BEL), Real Madrid

– Keylor Navas (CRC), from PSG

– Emiliano Martinez (ARG), from Aston Villa

– Manuel Neuer (ALE), from Bayern Munich

– Jan Oblak (ESL), from Atlético Madrid

– Samir Handanovic (ESL), from Inter Milan