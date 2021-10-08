With investors returning to fixed income, net funding grows 10 times a year | finance

The trend of investors returning to fixed income, driven by high interest rates, is confirmed by the latest data from the investment fund sector. Although investments in this asset class fell in September compared to August, from BRL 50.5 billion to BRL 43.9 billion in the year, there was a 10-fold increase in net funding (difference between investments and redemptions ), from R$ 21.8 billion in the same period last year, to R$ 237.2 billion.

In comparison with September last year, there was an increase of 77.7%. The data was released this Thursday (7th) by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima).

The migration from variable income to fixed income is confirmed with data from stock funds. In September, they had more redemptions than investments, of R$ 3 billion. In the same month of last year, there was net funding of R$4.3 billion.

In total, the investment fund industry registered net inflows of R$ 22.1 billion last month, 52.7% less than the R$ 46.7 billion registered in September 2020. However, in the year, net funding jumped 83.8% compared to the same period last year.

Another highlight in the comparison between September of this year and that of 2020 are the foreign exchange funds, which had net inflows of R$ 171.7 billion compared to a net redemption of R$ 26.9 billion. The movement can be explained by the appreciation of the dollar, which in 2021, accumulates an increase of 4.97%.

ETF funds continue to run outside, also showing strong attractiveness, going from a net inflow of R$933 million, in September of last year, to R$2.1 billion.

Multimarket funds, on the other hand, registered net redemptions of BRL 13.4 billion in September, compared to net funding of BRL 8.2 billion in the same month of 2020. However, in the year, funding exceeded redemptions, with BRL 77 .3 billion balance, compared to R$ 85.2 billion in the same period last year.

In the year, the fund industry’s net worth (total invested resources) grew 17.4%, compared to 2020, from R$5.8 trillion to R$6.8 trillion.

In September, the funds that performed the best were foreign exchange, with a return of 5.18%, followed by fixed income external debt, with 4.56% and fixed income investment abroad, with 2.62%. All equity funds posted negative returns last month.