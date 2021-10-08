With new deals, SporTV wins 116 games at the Brazilian Nationals without Mandating Law – 10/08/2021

Globo does not plan to use the Mandant Law for the new Brazilian closed TV contracts signed with Fortaleza, Ceará, Juventude, Santos and Coritiba. These are clubs that had agreements with WarnerMedia, which opted to terminate them as of 2022. With the new clubs, the Rio station won 116 extra matches on SporTV, even without adopting the Mandant Law. The company is still negotiating with Palmeiras, Bahia and Athletico.

WarnerMedia (TNT Sports) announced its departure from the Brazilian Nationals and consequently the termination with seven Serie A clubs last week. From there, the teams started talking about a joint negotiation that ended up not going forward. Globo individually sought out the teams that had the rights to closed TV.

The Rio station closed an agreement with the five clubs – four from Série A and one from Série B. It was announced by Globo yesterday (7). The terms of the contracts are similar to those of other teams that are already on Globo. There was a warning from the teams that got it right for those who, for now, are out.

The closed TV cake involves a total of up to R$550 million, divided proportionally by the clubs. Of this amount, 40% is divided equally, another 30% is distributed by position, and 30% by number of TV appearances.

There is still no agreement for Palmeiras, Athletico and Bahia. Globo has already made proposals on the same terms for these teams. But a teams analysis of the complexities of the model still sticks to it. The broadcaster’s objective is to close the complete package for SporTV.

But, without these clubs, the network’s offer grew considerably on closed TV. Now, Globo has the right to 272 games on SporTV, out of a total of 380 in the championship. Before, this number was 156 matches. This limited the broadcaster’s choice of matches.

The scope of the package could be even greater because these new agreements are governed by the Mandator Law. In other words, the broadcaster would have a total of 323 matches if it used the new legislation. Only the home games of Palmeiras, Athletico and Bahia would be left out. But Globo’s policy is not to use the Mandant Law in old contracts because this point was defended in lawsuits and in lobbying the National Congress on the text of the law.

The agreement with five clubs, however, puts pressure on the other three teams to turn to Globo. Now, they no longer have a big match pack to trade. Athletico has already refused pay-per-view agreement with the broadcaster because the remuneration is low, and Palmeiras took a while to get it right. But, in the current case, the distribution of resources is the same for TV TV deals.