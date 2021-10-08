With Neymar and Messi, French magazine publishes nominees for the Ballon d’Or best in the world; see the list

The magazine France Football announced this Friday (08) the 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2021 award. Names like Lionel Messi, now on Paris Saint-Germain, Cristiano Ronaldo, back to Manchester United, and Robert Lewandowski, of the Bayern Munichand, which were expected, are confirmed in the dispute for the title of best in the world of the season.

The awards ceremony, which is scheduled for November 29, will be held at the Théâtre du Chatelet, in the city of Paris. The event will mark the return of the honor delivered by France Football, which canceled the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

See below the list of names already announced by France Football:*

Riyah Mahrez – Manchester City N’Golo Kanté – Chelsea Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund Leonardo Bonucci – Youth Mason Mount – Chelsea Harry Kane – Tottenham Gianluigi Donnarumma – Paris Saint-Germain Karim Benzema – Real Madrid Raheem Sterling – Manchester City Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United Pedri – Barcelona Luka Modrić – Real Madrid Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City Neymar – Paris Saint-Germain Ruben Dias – Manchester City Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan Simon Kjaer – Milan Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich Jorginho – Chelsea Mohammed Salah – Liverpool César Azpilicueta – Chelsea Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United Gerard Moreno – Villarreal Phil Foden – Manchester City Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid

The award, which between 2010 and 2015 was held in partnership with FIFA, has been polarized between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

2 Related

The only intruder since 2007, when Brazilian Kaká received the Ballon d’Or, was Real Madrid’s Croatian Luka Modrić, laureate in 2019.

Four players share the shelf of greatest Ballon d’Or winners in awards made only by France Football: Johan Cruijff, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten and Cristiano Ronaldo, with three trophies each.

Current winner while playing for Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi has two achievements. The Argentine ace has a total of six Golden Balls, if we consider the period in partnership with FIFA. The maximum entity now holds its own award, The Best.