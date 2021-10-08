With Neymar and Messi, French magazine publishes nominees for the Ballon d’Or best in the world; see the list

The magazine France Football announced this Friday (08) the 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2021 award. Names like Lionel Messi, now on Paris Saint-Germain, Cristiano Ronaldo, back to Manchester United, and Robert Lewandowski, of the Bayern Munichand, which were expected, are confirmed in the dispute for the title of best in the world of the season.
The awards ceremony, which is scheduled for November 29, will be held at the Théâtre du Chatelet, in the city of Paris. The event will mark the return of the honor delivered by France Football, which canceled the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
See below the list of names already announced by France Football:*
Riyah Mahrez – Manchester City
N’Golo Kanté – Chelsea
Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
Leonardo Bonucci – Youth
Mason Mount – Chelsea
Harry Kane – Tottenham
Gianluigi Donnarumma – Paris Saint-Germain
Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan
Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain
Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
Pedri – Barcelona
Luka Modrić – Real Madrid
Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
Neymar – Paris Saint-Germain
Ruben Dias – Manchester City
Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan
Simon Kjaer – Milan
Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
Jorginho – Chelsea
Mohammed Salah – Liverpool
César Azpilicueta – Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United
Gerard Moreno – Villarreal
Phil Foden – Manchester City
Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain
Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
The award, which between 2010 and 2015 was held in partnership with FIFA, has been polarized between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The only intruder since 2007, when Brazilian Kaká received the Ballon d’Or, was Real Madrid’s Croatian Luka Modrić, laureate in 2019.
Four players share the shelf of greatest Ballon d’Or winners in awards made only by France Football: Johan Cruijff, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten and Cristiano Ronaldo, with three trophies each.
Current winner while playing for Barcelona, Lionel Messi has two achievements. The Argentine ace has a total of six Golden Balls, if we consider the period in partnership with FIFA. The maximum entity now holds its own award, The Best.