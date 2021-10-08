With Neymar and Messi, French magazine publishes nominees for the Ballon d’Or best in the world; see the list

by

The magazine France Football announced this Friday (08) the 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2021 award. Names like Lionel Messi, now on Paris Saint-Germain, Cristiano Ronaldo, back to Manchester United, and Robert Lewandowski, of the Bayern Munichand, which were expected, are confirmed in the dispute for the title of best in the world of the season.

The awards ceremony, which is scheduled for November 29, will be held at the Théâtre du Chatelet, in the city of Paris. The event will mark the return of the honor delivered by France Football, which canceled the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See below the list of names already announced by France Football:*

  1. Riyah Mahrez – Manchester City

  2. N’Golo Kanté – Chelsea

  3. Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

  4. Leonardo Bonucci – Youth

  5. Mason Mount – Chelsea

  6. Harry Kane – Tottenham

  7. Gianluigi Donnarumma – Paris Saint-Germain

  8. Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

  9. Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

  10. Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan

  11. Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain

  12. Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

  13. Pedri – Barcelona

  14. Luka Modrić – Real Madrid

  15. Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus

  16. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

  17. Neymar – Paris Saint-Germain

  18. Ruben Dias – Manchester City

  19. Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan

  20. Simon Kjaer – Milan

  21. Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

  22. Jorginho – Chelsea

  23. Mohammed Salah – Liverpool

  24. César Azpilicueta – Chelsea

  25. Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea

  26. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

  27. Gerard Moreno – Villarreal

  28. Phil Foden – Manchester City

  29. Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain

  30. Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid

The award, which between 2010 and 2015 was held in partnership with FIFA, has been polarized between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The only intruder since 2007, when Brazilian Kaká received the Ballon d’Or, was Real Madrid’s Croatian Luka Modrić, laureate in 2019.

Four players share the shelf of greatest Ballon d’Or winners in awards made only by France Football: Johan Cruijff, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten and Cristiano Ronaldo, with three trophies each.

Current winner while playing for Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi has two achievements. The Argentine ace has a total of six Golden Balls, if we consider the period in partnership with FIFA. The maximum entity now holds its own award, The Best.