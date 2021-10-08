With no space in maritime transport, coffee company uses planes to export | Agribusiness

Difficulties in exporting via containers motivated a coffee producer to export the beans by plane last Saturday (2). Nine tons of grain were shipped to London, England, and the organization is considering resorting to this type of transport again, informed the company’s vice president, Flávia Lancha.

This is a specific case, says the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé). That’s because flights are much more expensive and have smaller capacity than ships.

CRISIS AT SEA: find out what led to the congestion of ships and containers in ports

Farming Flareda had to pay double for the operation in relation to what they would spend on boarding by ship, Flávia pointed out. “It was an experience that worked and, even paying double, we take this cost off containers that are stopped. And it arrives faster,” he says.

The company has 5,000 sacks of coffee congested at the company and another 960 at the Port of Santos for a month. The products should have gone to the United States and are not scheduled for shipment.

This difficulty is due to the concentration of containers and ships in large exporting countries, such as the United States, which creates shortages in the rest of the market. In addition to the difficulty of shipping their products, companies have faced more expensive shipping costs.

In total, Brazil exported 45.6 million 60 kg bags of coffee in the 2020/21 harvest, of which only 0.1% were by plane. The rest of the merchandise occupied 127,197 containers on ships, said the director general of Cecafé, Marcos Matos.

He points out that, normally, the products that use the air route are already industrialized ones, such as roasted, ground and soluble coffee.

For the general director of Cecafé, the cost can be up to 500% more expensive than the sea route.

Lack of containers in Brazil affects exports from sectors of the economy

THE high demand in large export ports, such as Asia, the United States and Europe, which attract shipowners because they are more profitable compared to other countries, such as Brazil, have motivated the lack of containers, explains Wagner Rodrigo Cruz de Souza, executive director of the Brazilian Association of Retroport and of Container Transport Companies (ABTTC).

The scenario was also made worse by some other things, like the scarcity of material for new containers and non-optimization of spaces.

As a result, more than 70% of companies and industrial associations reported suffering from the lack of containers or ships, and more than half experienced cancellation or suspension of scheduled trips, according to a survey by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

In agribusiness, the most affected sectors were meat and cotton. Still, the area continues to set records in exports, despite the feeling from producers that this data could be higher without the obstacles in the shipping chain.

2 of 2 See waiting times at the world’s busiest ports — Photo: Kayan Albertin / G1 Arte See waiting times at the world’s busiest ports — Photo: Kayan Albertin / G1 Arte