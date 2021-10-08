With the presence of Vitor Roque, Cruzeiro publishes a list of related

Vitor Roque starts the match against Coritiba on the bench (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro) Cruzeiro announced, this Thursday, the athletes related to the trip to Curitiba-PR, where the celestial team faces the leader of Series B, the Coxa. The novelty on the list is the presence of the young



Victor Roque



, 16 years old. The U-17 team striker participated in training this week and won his first opportunity with the coach



Vanderlei Luxembourg



.

A study hired by Cruzeiro at the beginning of the year showed that Roque is the most valuable player in Cruzeiro today. Your economic rights are valued at 3.17 million euros (about



BRL 20 million



).

On May 25, Vitor Roque signed his first professional contract with Cruzeiro. At the club since 2019, when he was involved in a great controversy during the management of former president Wagner Pires de S, the striker has several calls to the Brazilian national team. He arrived at the club after a turbulent negotiation between America and Cruzeiro.

Another novelty on the list is the presence of the multipurpose



formula



, who was left out of the game against Brasil-RS. On the other hand, the team lacks the steering wheel



flvio



, who had a muscle lesion on the right thigh,



Marinho



, with discomfort in the right foot, and



Wellington Nor



, who stay in Belo Horizonte for physical work. Marcelo Moreno is still at the disposal of the Bolivian national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Cruise Related



Goalkeepers:



Fbio, Vincius and Lucas Frana.

Sides:



Ral Cceres and Matheus Pereira.

Defenders:



Eduardo Brock, Lo Santos, Ramon and Rhodolfo.

Midfielders:



Adriano, Ariel Cabral, Lucas Ventura, Marco Antnio, Giovanni, Rmulo and Claudinho.

Attackers:



Bruno Jos, Kek, Felipe Augusto, Thiago, Rafael Sbis, Vitor Leque and Vitor Roque