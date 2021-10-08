With typical celebration alongside Tite, Gabigol mocks Vampeta’s expression: “Worst person” | Brazilian Team

The celebration with flexed arms and goal shout this time had a different scenario. Gabigol screamed in front of Tite, who was also thrilled with the goal of the Brazilian comeback. In 3-1 over Venezuela, in Caracas, a result that left Brazil with 27 points and nine victories in nine games in the qualifiers, the Flamengo striker remembered the expression used by Vampeta a few days ago.

The former Brazilian national team player, world champion in 2002, said in a program on Rádio Joven Pan that Tite does not like Gabriel Barbosa.

1 of 1 Gabigol is thrilled with Tite after scoring his fourth goal with the Brazilian national team shirt: two in Venezuela, one in Panama and one in Haiti — Photo: Reproduction Gabigol is thrilled with Tite after scoring his fourth goal with the Brazilian national team’s shirt: two in Venezuela, one in Panama and one in Haiti — Photo: Reproduction

– The information is accurate: Tite said he is the worst player he has ever worked with as a person. Tite said that to my source – told, on the radio, Vampeta.

The 21 shirt of the Brazilian team did not forget what the former player said and posted on his Instagram the photo fraternizing with Tite at the celebration. In the caption?

“Worst person,” wrote the Flamengo player.

Gabriel Barbosa made his 15th match for the Seleção, now with four goals – two in Venezuela, one in Panama and one in Haiti. He has six qualifiers and started five times with Tite.