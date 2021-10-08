Woman arrested in protest says 50 police officers harassed her in dating app | World

A woman who was photographed being handcuffed at a demonstration in the UK in March of this year said that “around 50” police have since approached her on a dating app, leaving her terrified.

Patsy Stevenson, 28, had been arrested at a vigil to protest the death of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped on her way home and killed by police officer Wayne Couzens.

Stevenson said that after she was arrested at the protest, several police officers approached her on Tinder.

The app originally only allowed conversations between people who had “match”, that is, when the attraction was reciprocal. However, today there are features that allow a user to send messages even if the other person has not shown interest.

Stevenson claims that the police officers’ approach was not gratuitous and that “there was a reason” they sought her out: they knew she was “afraid of the police”, says the young woman.

Violence Vigil

The image of Stevenson being handcuffed was one of the defining moments of the south London demonstration in March, following the death of Sarah Everard.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil, which was ended by London Metropolitan Police on the grounds that the meeting would be illegal because of government restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stevenson says the event was “a watershed” where “everyone realized that we actually all went through the same things” but that the “climate became very scary very quickly” after the police started trying to disperse the crowd.

She was handcuffed and arrested by two police officers, and was also fined 200 pounds (R$1500). Since then, she has filed a lawsuit against the police over her arrest.

Stevenson says the approaches he received on Tinder came from “about 50” different police officers.

“Everyone was in uniform on their profiles or said ‘I’m a policeman,'” says the young woman. “I don’t understand why anyone would do that. It’s almost like an intimidation, to say ‘we’re watching you,’ and that, to me, is scary.”

“They know what I went through and they know I’m afraid of the police. There’s a reason they did it.”

The young woman says she has also become a target of false news and internet conspiracies since her arrest. Among the conspiracies, people said she was an “actress paid to be arrested and to legitimize attacks on the police.”

“I lost count of how many death threats I received,” says Stevenson, who also received kidnapping threats.

“Now, if I’m on the street and I see someone looking at me, I get scared,” she said. “I just want to be able to live like everyone else and not be afraid.”

Stevenson says that he is not “anti-police” and that he even registered an occurrence because of the threats – which the police say they are investigating.

The young woman has not yet registered the approaches she received on Tinder. She says the police need to start “taking responsibility for the actions of the police”.

One of the police advice for women who “have concerns” when stopped by a police officer was to “signal for a bus”. Stevenson says that kind of advice “is part of the problem.”

“Stop telling women how to change their behavior just to stay alive,” she says. “If they started investigating the issue properly, listening to people’s concerns and then promoting change, we could trust them more.”

Police say the young woman should get in touch and provide more information so they can “work to understand if any London Metropolitan Police officers are involved (in the approaches) and if there has been any misconduct.”

Police Commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed on Monday that there would be an independent investigation into police standards and culture.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said the government will conduct an investigation into the “systematic failures” that allowed Wayne Couzens to remain a police officer after the crime.