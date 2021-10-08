Woman arrested in protest says 50 police officers harassed her in dating app

by

A young woman with long hair is handcuffed by several unidentified police officers

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Patsy Stevenson was handcuffed by police at a protest in March of this year

A woman who was photographed being handcuffed at a demonstration in the UK in March of this year said that “around 50” police have since approached her on a dating app, leaving her terrified.

Patsy Stevenson, 28, had been arrested at a vigil to protest the death of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped on her way home and killed by police officer Wayne Couzens.

Stevenson said that after she was arrested at the protest, several police officers approached her on Tinder.

The app originally only allowed conversations between people who had “match”, that is, when the attraction was reciprocal. However, today there are features that allow a user to send messages even if the other person has not shown interest.