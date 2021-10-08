Woman has a hand ‘like a boxing glove’ after being bitten by a poisonous spider (PHOTO)

At first, the British Morgan Curran did not pay much attention to the bite, minimizing its consequences. But a few days later, his right hand swelled up, looking like a “boxing glove,” and a coin-sized black spot appeared over the knuckle of his middle finger, writes The Sun.

When she went to the hospital, doctors were forced to remove the infected tissue from her hand. She was given antibiotics and had to stay in the hospital for five days and undergo two operations to remove the infected tissue.

Now Morgan advises all people bitten by spiders to seek medical attention immediately, as health professionals told her that she could have died if she hadn’t been treated in time.

“I’m fine, but when they took the bandage off and I looked I was sick. My hand was like a boxing glove. It was completely swollen and I couldn’t straighten my fingers because of the swelling,” Curran said. Now the Brit is afraid that a spider might bite her again in her bed.

Previously, a team of scientists in the United Kingdom claimed that the Steatoda nobilis spider, known as the black false widow, carries in its bite something far more dangerous than venom. This species, common in British homes, stings bacteria that cause horrific skin infections.