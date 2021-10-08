Woman sentenced to prison after being recorded with bears in US park; watch video | World

A woman was sentenced to four days in prison after being recorded trying to approach a family of bears to take a picture on Yellowstone National Park, in the United States, informed this Friday (8) the state court of Wyoming.
After making a deal with the court, she also needed pay a fine of US$ 1,000 (about R$ 5.5 thousand) and allocating the same amount to a state wildlife protection fund – totaling around R$ 11,000 – that not counting the costs of the process.
Samantha Dehring, an Illinois resident, traveled to the region in May this year and failed to comply with park safety regulations when trying to photograph a family of bears. Under the rules, all tourists must keep at least 300 meters away from bears and wolves.
She only leaves the place when is chased away by one of the animals (see the video above). Dehring was accused of “feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating usage and approximation limits.”
Samantha Dehring is chased away by bear in US park — Photo: Darcie Addington/Instagram
Witnesses told investigators that Dehring was traveling with a group of tourists, and that when they spotted the animals, they took shelter inside their cars. just the woman stood outside to try to take a photo of the bears.
A few days after recording Dehring, a 39-year-old man walking through the National Park was seriously injured after a grizzly bear attack. Last year, rangers had to shoot down another bear that attacked a woman in a campground in Yellowstone.