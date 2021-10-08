Women travel up to 150 km to get a mammogram in Ceará; ‘the delay is long, many give up’ – Metro

It is 46 km from the Tira Teima settlement, in the municipality of Monsenhor Tabosa, to the Center. From there to Crateús, where the nearest mammogram is located, it is another 106 km. On average, women need to travel 152 km to get a mammogram in Ceará.

The reality is just an outline experienced by the farmer Cleane Farias, 41, but it could be even worse. Ceará currently has 179 mammography devices distributed in 29 cities, according to the State Health Department (Sesa) – but only 71 of them are used by the Unified Health System (SUS).

Of the 184 municipalities in Ceará, only 23 make the device available on the public network, for the thousands of women who are waiting for an exam in line at the State Regulation Center – generating long waits to track an urgent disease, which is breast cancer.

Cleane, for example, can’t wait. With an acute pain in her breast since 2017, she “traveled” in consultations in several cities neighboring Monsenhor Tabosa, until she gave up and needed her brother’s help to pay for a private mammogram, in July 2020.

“I went to Crateús, paying, because I was sick, with a very swollen breast. I couldn’t get it over the public network at all. In addition to having little vacancy, you need to travel to another city, and it takes 6 months to 1 year for you, perhaps, to be able to have a mammogram”, she reports.

To get better results, with the help of the Social Cultural Institute for Life Support, Cleane was able to carry out a mammogram and other tests in Fortaleza, and is awaiting the results.

Cleane Farias Lives in Monsignor Tabosa The reality is cruel, other women here in town are trying to score. The delay is long, many give up, settle down, because it is too far away, difficult and expensive.

“If I hadn’t persisted, only God knows”

Housewife Cristiana Alves, 44, took “almost a year to take the exam and six months to receive it”. The problem, however, was not just the delay: the lump she felt touching her breast did not appear on the mammogram.

Subtitle:

Cristiana exhibits “certificate of cure” for breast cancer after 1 year of treatment Photograph:

Personal archive

“I didn’t agree, I came to Fortaleza, got an appointment at the health center and the breast cancer specialist ordered the exams to be re-done. In October 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer”, recalls the woman, who completed the chemotherapy sessions, underwent surgery and had a confirmed cure this Wednesday (6).

The housewife warns that the history of other women in the family who had breast cancer and the breast self-examination were crucial to insisting and seeking new evaluations, when the first mammogram showed the false absence of the problem.

Cristiana Alves Lives in Beberibe It was a very big difficulty to solve in the Interior. If I hadn’t persisted, coming after myself, today only God knows how I would be.

Daniele Castelo Branco, manager of the Nossa Casa de Apoio à Cancer People Association and coordinator of the Mama Network, emphasizes that mammography is the main test for early detection of breast cancer, but that she listens, “day by day”, to women’s difficulties to access it on the public network.

“The secretariats say that women lack the exam, but I believe there is some problem in the regulation. Sometimes the woman registered so long ago that the phone number changes. There are those who go to the clinic, don’t get it, pay privately, and don’t let them know. There are several issues”, he exemplifies.

Impacts of the pandemic

Daniele highlights that the sanitary crisis installed since March 2020 has aggravated the problem even more. “In 2019, coverage was already low. What is recommended is that we serve 70% of women in the recommended age group, but the rate covered in Fortaleza was 20%”, he estimates.

In the interior of Ceará, she emphasizes, the situation is even more complicated. “Not every city has a mammogram nearby. And, sometimes, there is an agreement with a larger municipality, but the amount does not absorb the need.”

Another problem is the quality of exams carried out in some locations, as highlighted by the manager of Rede Mama. “Some women manage to do it, but when they come to show the doctor, he asks them to repeat everything, because what she did doesn’t help at all”, she laments, citing the case experienced by Cristiana.

is the average waiting time for mammography exams in the public network of Fortaleza in 2021, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

In addition to stressing the need for better care in the public network, “which have enough mammography, but they don’t work as they should”, Daniele warns that the great flag of Pink October 2021 is to make women aware that “it’s time to return to care of health”.

“For many years, the issue of self-examination was widespread, but today we know that the best way to detect cancer is mammography. Self-examination is important, but when a woman finds a lump in the breast, if it is malignant, it has already evolved for 8 years. Those over 40 years old need to have a mammogram every year”, he reinforces.

“We don’t even cover 40% of the audience”

According to physician Luiz Porto, a breast cancer specialist and coordinator of the State Cancer Control Committee, Ceará “has enough mammography devices to cover the entire state, whether accredited or public”.

On the other hand, according to him, coverage does not even reach 40% of the target audience. “With the pandemic, there was a very large absenteeism, but before that the woman would no longer undergo the exam, for many reasons: one of them is the fear of cancer, which is cruel, because it fails to discover in the initial phase”, he warns the doctor.

The mastologist recognizes, however, that despite the availability of devices, “some areas have more difficult access”, moving the State away from the goal of having 300,000 mammograms per year. According to Luiz Porto, the average made is between 80 and 100 thousand – in 2020, there were 35 thousand.

For those who live in Iracema, for example, the closest mammogram is in Limoeiro, 50 km away. Access is often not easy, and when the person takes the exam, they do not always find the specialist to show it. This creates discredit.

Luiz Porto assesses that “the regulation has worked well”, but that, many times, patients “take a long time to get to care”. “Early cancer is curable in almost 100% of cases. Increasing the population’s knowledge is also important”, he says.

The doctor warns that many women “don’t know how to examine themselves”, and that, in some cases, “not even the doctors are prepared for this”. He then cites some important signs of breast cancer:

Nodule in breast or armpit;

Secretion from the nipple;

Localized pain;

Deviation of the axis of the breast papilla.

As Luiz Porto, women who do not have biological children, never breastfed, took contraceptives for 5 to 10 years, are overweight or sedentary make up some of the risk groups for the disease.

The prevention factor for breast cancer is to practice physical activity, and not to have a very fatty diet, with processed foods and sausages. The pandemic did not favor any of this, especially for the poor population. Health care is needed.

Clinic offering free mammograms at Cariri

During the month of October, the Medimagem clinic in Juazeiro do Norte, in the Cariri region, will offer 30 “social mammograms” to low-income women who need to take the test but cannot afford it.

The action is carried out in partnership with the NGO Rosas do Cariri, responsible for welcoming and registering interested parties – who must send a message through the organization instagram.

The priority, according to the clinic, are “women who have never been tested, patients with a family history and mothers of children with cancer.”