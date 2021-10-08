Women’s brand Amaro announces a 1,100 m² concept store in Curitiba

Amaro announces another Guide Shop store in Curitiba. This time, with 1,100 m², ten times larger than the previous unit, located in Pátio Batel, Amaro debuts in the mega store format at Park Shopping Barigüi.

Guide shop or, in Portuguese, “guide shop” serves as a type of showcase, but without stock, in which consumers choose and taste the products, however the purchase takes place online. Amaro’s new store follows this concept, almost like a showroom, but fully integrated with e-commerce.

Currently, 1 in 4 purchases made at Amaro originates from Guide Shops. With physical stores, the goal is to increase this volume to more than 30% by the end of the year.

According to the president of the brand, Dominique Oliver, Amaro wants to be closer to consumers, delivering a fully integrated experience. “With physical stores being an extension of online, they can combine the best of both environments according to what you want and need”, he explains.

The South region is one of the most strategic for the brand today and represents 17% of the business’ revenues, second only to the Southeast. Therefore, Curitiba – in addition to Porto Alegre – was one of the capitals chosen to receive the new stores.

Although online fashion and lifestyle shopping has grown over the last year, membership in Brazil is still low. For every 100 transactions, 89 take place in the physical retail channel and, for this reason, this movement of physical retail expansion is so important for the brand.

new way of consumption

To meet these expectations and new behaviors acquired during the pandemic, the new stores were carefully designed to delight and meet consumer needs. Spacious, well-lit spaces, technological as well as cozy, and full of texture and soft colors, invite consumers to feel at home.

Stores are still a convenience point as they are highly integrated with online. Today, consumers can buy online and pick up in stores, buy in stores and leave with the bags, or even buy in stores and receive at home, in addition to making exchanges and returns through any channels, without difficulties.

Agility for online shopping

As of November, for orders placed up to 5 pm, consumers will receive their same-day deliveries in Brasília, Curitiba, Goiânia, Porto Alegre, Recife and Salvador, and this period is reduced to up to three hours in the city of São Paulo. A great facility, since in some regions of Brazil, conventional deliveries vary from 2 to 5 business days.

