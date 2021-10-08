Would a trillion dollar coin be the solution to the US debt crisis?

Democratic and Republican senators reached an agreement in the United States to extend the country’s debt ceiling until early December, thus avoiding – at least temporarily – a crisis that threatens to bring the US federal government to a standstill.

The announcement was made by the leader of the Democrats in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, on Thursday (7). Hours later, the Senate approved a bill to resolve the issue, which still needs the approval of the Democratic-majority House of Representatives.

This week, a curious idea began to be launched in the country: the United States could mint a single platinum currency, worth $1 trillion to escape the crisis.

The US government will run out of money to pay its debts on Oct. 18 if the extension of the debt limit is not approved by the US Congress. The government spends more than it collects annually, and can borrow to make up the difference, but only within this legal ceiling.

The trillion-dollar idea gained traction among left-wing economists, but the White House itself even considered the proposal briefly. However, even supporters of the idea know that this would be an unusual maneuver.

The magic solution would be this: The US Treasury can simply mint a $1 trillion platinum coin, to deposit, and use the money to pay its debts without taking on new debt.

Left-leaning economist Dean Baker wrote in an op-ed for CNN that President Joe Biden has this “card up his sleeve” if Congress doesn’t lift the debt limit.

“Due to a technicality in the law, the Treasury Department can print a platinum coin and attach a huge value to it – say, $1 trillion – and sell it to the Federal Reserve Board. That would circumvent the need for loans. “, pondered Baker in his September 29 article.

The coin would have to be platinum, as legislation limits the amount of paper money and gold, silver and copper coins that can circulate simultaneously. But there are no limits on the quantity or value of platinum coins in circulation.

The law that would allow the creation of a currency without the need for congressional approval dates back 20 years. It was intended to facilitate the production of commemorative coins for collectors, as long as they were made of platinum.

At least two Congressional Democrats supported the idea. But beyond the question of the legality of such a solution – there is debate over whether the US federal government would have the authority to adopt such a measure – economists point out that the “magical” solution would not be as sensational an idea as it sounds.

The implications for the economy of a $1 trillion currency that emerged practically out of nowhere would be “serious,” says economist Brad Polumbo.

“One of the most obvious concerns people raise with the idea is that minting a $1 trillion coin would lead to inflation by increasing the money supply, while the economy otherwise remains unchanged,” says Polumbo in an article for the Foundation for Economic Education.

That’s because, with so much new money on the line, the other coins in circulation lose value – although the coin would never go into circulation, being deposited with the Fed.

However, the US Federal Reserve could neutralize this effect, explains Polumbo, quoting monetary policy expert William J. Luther, who detailed the ramifications of the proposed solution. The Fed would do this by selling treasury bonds to the public and destroying the money received. Therefore, hyperinflation would not necessarily be a concern, but then there would also be no net monetary result.

Another concern would be the impacts on US fiscal and monetary policies. Monetary policy, the responsibility of the Fed, decides on the money in circulation in the economy. Fiscal policy, on the other hand, deals with government spending, in decisions made by Congress and the presidency. “The $1 trillion currency would completely mix the two. The president would use monetary policy (creating more money) to solve a fiscal problem (the government losing lending capacity),” explains a Washington Post article.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opposed the creation of the trillion-dollar currency to resolve the crisis. “I’m opposed to this and I don’t think we should take it seriously,” Yellen said in an interview. “It really is a trick.”