Wrinkled fingers? Recovered from Covid-19 report new symptoms

THE list of symptoms presented by patients diagnosed with coronavirus keeps increasing. The classic symptoms are also joined by wrinkled fingers, dry hands and hives, according to reports from several users of the social network Reddit, cited by The Sun.

According to the British newspaper, a woman said her fingers became dry and cracked after being infected by the pandemic virus.

Speaking to the US-Canadian magazine Vice, epidemiologist Tim Spector links skin peeling with another widely reported symptom. “It resembles the ‘Covid fingers’ that are, in fact, a reality,” said the also professor at King’s College London and responsible for the Covid Symptom Study mobile application, promoted by scientific research company Zoe.

Another internet user shared on Reddit that the skin on the hands is wrinkled whenever it touches water. According to her, this apparent symptom appeared around the fifth day of infection.

Urticaria also appears quite frequently in the reports of those who recovered from Covid-19. However, there is an explanation: viral infections are a trigger for the condition, as they cause cells to collapse and release histamine, which functions as a mediator of the immune system.

Although not official, these symptoms are in addition to those already known and that are among the criteria for screening Covid-19, such as fever, persistent cough, tiredness and loss of taste or smell.

Remember that you should seek immediate medical assistance if you experience severe symptoms. People with mild symptoms should be treated at home. On average, a person infected with the virus takes five to six days to manifest symptoms. However, it can take up to 14 days.

