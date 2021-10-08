Xbox Unveils Brand 20th Anniversary Themed Controller

Shortly after its leak, Microsoft officially unveiled the long-awaited look of the Xbox brand 20th anniversary joystick! Check out the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, in addition to the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset:

This is the beautiful Xbox 20th Anniversary themed controllerSource: Xbox News

The controller and handset will hit the market on the exact day of the anniversary, which is celebrated on November 15th, but pre-sales are now open! According to Microsoft, the look of the accessories was “inspired by our favorite memories of the past 20 years, being modern and sentimental in one fell swoop.”

Old-school fans and more observant ones should note that the controller’s colors are inspired by the translucent green of the original Xbox Debug Kit, with a large green Xbox button evoking even more nostalgia.

All of this, of course, also taking advantage of the most modern technologies in the line, such as connectivity between different devices, being able to make the pairing between PC, Android, iOS, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One easily, not to mention the share button dedicated and improved ergonomics.

A nice treat for anyone who owns an Xbox Series X/S and buys the joystick is that when you plug it in for the first time, you’ll unlock a special dynamic theme celebrating 20 years of Xbox, plus you can do this more than once time and give it to your friends!

In the United States, the control will cost US$69.99 (about R$390 without taxes or fees at the current price). What did you think of the controller’s look, features and price? Are you thinking of buying one? Comment below!