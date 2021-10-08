Young man has 90% of his body burned after trying to save dog in hot spring in Yellowstone Park, USA

IDAHO, USA — Laiha Slayton, 20, was seriously injured after trying to save her own dog in Yellowstone National Park in the United States. The animal fell into a hot spring and she also ended up diving in the area in an attempt to rescue it. Laiha was saved by her father, Woodraw, but is in a coma, with 90% of her body burned. The dog didn’t resist.

In an interview with the East Idaho News portal, Laiha’s sister, Kamillla, said that on October 4 the young woman was moving from Washington to Ohio, where she would start working as a dental assistant. Father and daughter decided to stop at the Park because they were nearby and had never visited it. They traveled accompanied by two dogs of the Shih Tzu breed, Chevy and Rusty.

“There was a leak from a nearby geyser into a stream. Rusty burned his foot in it and started to freak out. Dad tried to get a Chevy and then the accident happened. Rusty went to the geyser and my father saw my sister jump to save him,” Kamilla said.

According to a report from the Park, Rusty fell into the “Maiden’s Grave” thermal spring, where the water temperature is close to 93 degrees. After the accident, Woodraw immediately took her daughter to a hospital and the dog was referred to a veterinary center. Laiha is in the Eastern Idaho Medical Center and her health is considered critical. Woodraw also suffered a foot injury.

“My family is suffering. My brother passed away in September 2020. There are no words to describe the feeling when my mother received my father’s phone call that my sister had been flown to the hospital. I can’t imagine what my father went through taking Laiha so fast and hearing her screams,” Kamilla lamented.

A virtual kitty on the GoFundMe website was created to help the family pay for travel, accommodation, food and medical expenses. Until this Friday morning, US$ 45,000 had been donated.