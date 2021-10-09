13th generation Intel Core processors Raptor Lake are already supported by HWiNFO

Alder Lake line hasn’t even been released yet, and the monitoring software already supports the new generation

The 13th generation of Intel Core line of processors, which will be microarchitectured by Raptor Cove cores for high performance and Gracemont cores for high efficiency cores, is already being supported by the HWiNFO monitoring software. This new generation of processors will introduce, in addition to the new cores, a greater number of them, reaching 24 cores.

Following the 12th generation model, with Alder Lake architecture, Raptor Lake processors will ship with the same cores for both desktops and notebooks, changing an old Intel methodology of releasing different cores according to platform. An update to HWiNFO apparently confirms this rumor, as both the Raptor Lake-S and Raptor Lake-P variants (desktops and notebooks, respectively) have been added to the supported hardware list, as shown below:

Raptor Lake Processor Changes

The Intel Raptor Lake processor line will introduce changes to the hybrid core system in order to increase performance. Using as a parameter the behavior of Alder Lake processors, Intel will be able to improve the way the workload is distributed between strong cores and efficient cores, proving to be a big bet of Intel in the hybrid architecture.



Along with the improvements in the cores, the 13th generation of Intel Core processors will also come, with support for LPDDR5X memories and an improvement in the CPU cache, aiming at better gaming performance. The new processors will maintain the power settings of the Alder Lake generation, offering 125W, 65W and 35W for desktop processors and up to 45W system for notebooks.

13th generation Intel Core processors are slated for late 2022, possibly close to AMD’s Zen4 architecture announcement.

Source: VideoCardz