3rd quarter earnings season will not be for the mining companies

In the third quarter 2021 earnings season, miners will not be the positive highlight. According to the Credit Suisse, steelmakers should deliver the strongest numbers in the basic materials sector, with Gerdau (GGBR4) reporting sequential increases in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), driven by performance in North America.

“We hope to see Brazilian producers of steels plans reporting rising net revenues per ton in the domestic market in the third quarter of 2021 (Usiminas [USIM5] +9% quarter to quarter; CSN [CSNA3] +11% quarter to quarter), while Gerdau should disclose net revenues per tons stable in Brazil”, assessed Caio Ribeiro, an analyst at the bank, in a report released this Friday.

On a consolidated basis, Credit Suisse projects a quarterly decrease of 38% and 11% in the Ebitda of CSN and Usiminas, respectively, due to pressure from the division of mining.

Iron ore fall

The strong correction in the prices of iron ore (US$ 38/ton drop in average values) will result in weaker results for Valley (VALLEY3) and CSN Mining (CMIN3) compared to the second quarter.

While for Vale the expectation is for growth of 4% in ore shipments (totaling 77.6 million tons), the estimate for CSN Mineração is for a drop of 9%, to 8.3 million tons.

“Overall, we see Vale delivering an Ebitda of US$7.2 billion (-36% quarter on quarter) and CSN Mineração R$1.95 billion (-62% quarter on quarter)”, said the analysts.

And the pulp and paper sector?

In relation to pulp producers, Credit Suisse expects to see slightly higher numbers in prices, despite pressure from rising costs. Even with values ​​falling in the China, pulp prices in Europe continued to rise and remained at high levels in the third quarter.

In the case of Klabin (KLBN11), the rise in prices should lead to a sequential improvement in consolidated Ebitda (+3% quarter on quarter, to R$ 1.85 billion). For Irani (RANI3), the estimate is for an 11% growth in Ebitda in the quarterly comparison.

THE Dexco (DXCO3) should continue to enjoy healthy demand and will benefit from the announcement of several price increases for all of its product lines. Thus, the expectation is for stronger results in the third quarter.

Within this context, Credit Suisse prefers exposure to Gerdau, Dexco and Klabin.

Disclaimer

Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.