5.5 million vehicles must leave the city of São Paulo on the October 12th holiday; check out the drive | São Paulo

The government of the state of São Paulo estimates that, due to the extended holiday of October 12, around 5.5 million vehicles must circulate along the highways and corridors of the city of São Paulo that follow towards the coast and inland.

“Intense traffic is expected from the afternoon of Friday (8), towards the coast throughout Saturday (9). From Monday (11), the forecast is for a gradual increase in the flow towards capital. On Tuesday (12), the forecast is for an intense flow towards the capital from midday until the night period”, informed the Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo (Artesp).

Movement on the afternoon of this Friday (8) in the capital

The departure for the holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida caused intense congestion on the main roads of the city of São Paulo this Friday (8).

At 6:30 pm, the Marginal Tietê towards Castelo/Ayrton Senna presented slowness of 30.4 km, 35% higher than the average. The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) recorded 6 km of slowness on the Marginal Pinheiros express lane towards Castelo/Interlagos.

Avenida dos Bandeirantes was 4.5 km slow on the expressway towards Marginal/Imigrantes.

Traffic conditions at 6:30 pm this Friday

Ayrton Senna/Carvalho Pinto

Normal traffic on the highways, with the exception of the stretch between kilometers 22 and 28 on Ayrton Senna towards the interior, which is slow due to the excess of vehicles.

Lane towards capital with slow traffic in Barueri, on the express lane;

Inner lane with slow traffic in Barueri, on the marginal lane;

Inland lane with slow traffic in Osasco, on the express lane;

Coastal lane with slow traffic in Barueri, Osasco and Embu on the express lane.

Bandeirantes: southbound lane (inland – capital): congested traffic in Itupeva on the express lane. Intense traffic between km 88 and km 85.

Anhanguera: Northbound lane (capital – interior): congested traffic in Campinas on the express lane. Intense traffic between km 96 and km 98.

Anhanguera: southbound lane (inland – capital): congested traffic in Jundiaí on the express lane. Intense traffic between km 61 and km 60.

Floriano Rodrigues Pinheiro, Oswaldo Cruz, Rio-Santos, Mogi-Bertioga and Raposo Tavares

Floriano Rodrigues Pinheiro: normal traffic in both directions

Oswaldo Cruz: heavy traffic towards Ubatuba;

Rio-Santos: congested traffic towards Bertioga, São Sebastião and Ubatuba;

Mogi-Bertioga: normal traffic in both directions;

Raposo Tavares: congested traffic towards Cotia.

Anchieta: normal traffic in both directions, with the exception of the stretch towards the coast between km 66 and km 70, which is congested due to excessive vehicles.

Immigrants: normal traffic in both directions, with the exception of the stretch towards the coast, at km 20, which is prohibited.

Normal flow on the lane towards Belo Horizonte

Points with intense flow on BR-116/SP and PR:

With the exception of km 279.9 (Embu das Artes) towards São Paulo, normal flow to São Paulo and Curitiba.

The highway registered slow traffic on the Marginal and Expressa lanes, both towards Rio and towards São Paulo.