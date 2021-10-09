5 Basic Functions That Windows 11 Doesn’t Have or Need to Improve

Windows 11 debuted last Tuesday (5) and presented the world with a modern, detailed look with numerous animations and “light effects” — referring to the transparency effects throughout the interface, as Microsoft suggests. In this context, despite the new operating system “charming” with its news, some users may find changes that will make them nostalgic or, in extreme cases, with a desire to revert the update.

The duality of this situation, more specifically referring to the new design language of Windows 11, is due to the reuse of some features present in previous versions and the deliberate absence of others, at least in this latest compilation. While repetitions don’t bother, since they appear as an “alternative” to new functionalities, abstentions are needed — even if they present themselves in small changes, imperceptible in general, but uncomfortable in everyday life.

Check the list below made by TechWorld and see what features could improve in Windows 11

Taskbar: faster and less efficient

1. Drag, hold and drop

Possibly the greatest example of this is the absence of the “drag and drop” feature in the Windows Taskbar 11. The gesture is used by users in basic tasks and productivity, facilitating communication between open programs. In the first test versions of the operating system, the change was perceived as a failure by users, however, it remained until the final version.

It seems that the decision may have been planned by Microsoft as a way to encourage two other features, also focused on productivity, which were highlighted in the presentation of Windows 11. These are Snap Layouts and Snap Groups, which improve the “Multi-window” operating system experience with pre-defined and intelligent settings.

The “Snap Layouts” feature helps you organize your windows, but it doesn’t work well in all programs. (Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho)Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho

The assumption is made through the “drag and drop” gesture itself, which while not allowed in the Taskbar — formerly considered the basis of traditional workflow — works perfectly well while programs are in windowed mode or even by shortcut “ALT + Tab”. The change favors desktops, but hinders productivity on other devices such as notebooks and tablets capable of running Windows 11, due to its likely smaller screen.

However, Microsoft has already acknowledged the discontent of some users and appears to be working on a fix, as explained by the Windows Latest. In this context, the source also claims that the fix can take up to a year, being made available in the “22H2” version of Windows 11.

2. No quick mixes

Similarly, the handy shortcut to mix audio output from open programs and applications is no longer present in the Windows Taskbar 11. Should the user need to change specific playback volumes during a game play, movie or music session , it will be necessary to open the system settings or adjust the whole set at once, without the possibility of using a small window. Volume Mixer.

The “Volume Mixer” feature is now housed in a section of the Settings app. (Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho)Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho

3. Visual over functional

Still dealing with changes in Taskbar utilities, it should be highlighted the “impoverishment” of its side section. Although most of the previous features are still present, their functionality has been reduced or limited for no apparent reason. For example, the lack of integration of events in the Calendar, the lack of precision in the Clock and the impossibility of grouping and ungrouping items are mentioned.

On the left, side section of the Taskbar in Windows 10; on the right, its version on Windows 11. (Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho)Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho

4. Inconsistent animations

Despite being reflected only in visual “flaws”, some inconsistencies in the “Motion Design” of Windows 11 end up breaking the immersion in its fluidity. The term was coined by Microsoft to refer to the numerous animations added to the operating system’s interface, in order to make it more dynamic.

Windows 11 mini-animations are also the most beautiful thing. Without paying attention, everything seems very fluid. Once you notice their presence, it becomes even more satisfying. Even choking a little, it’s really cool to watch ????#Windows11 pic.twitter.com/q6LRwp1moM — Adriano Camacho (@AdrianoCamaccho) October 6, 2021

However, some features represent a setback compared to Windows 10, such as “Nightlight”, which now has screen transitions to warmer tones “unceremoniously”, dispensing with the gradual effect that softened the experience. The same can be said of the “Airplane Mode” and “Bluetooth” options that get complicated when displaying the activation and deactivation animations.

5. Lack of useful shortcuts

Last but not least, there is the significant reduction in tools offered by right-clicking on the Taskbar. In Windows 10 and earlier, an extensive range of options was displayed in the command, whereas in Windows 11 only a shortcut to the settings is displayed.

Comparison between the Taskbar options in Windows 10 and Windows 11. (Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho)Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho

For those who were used to opening the Task Manager with a right click, this is no longer possible. Now, the quickest way to access the function is the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + Esc, in addition to a direct search in the Start Menu program search.