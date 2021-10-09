‘A Fazenda’: Record shows excerpts from the fight, but doesn’t say anything about aggression | Television



Rio – This Friday’s edition of “A Fazenda” showed excerpts from the fight that took place between Rico Melquiades, Dynho Alves, Victor Pecoraro and Tati Quebra Barraco on Thursday, after the elimination of Erika Schneider. During the melee, Dynho Alves put his foot down for Rico to fall. The farmer did not fall, but called the production to denounce the aggression. Nothing about it was said on Friday’s show and the scene wasn’t even shown.

When tempers seemed to calm down, Victor Pecoraro poured the entire contents of a bowl of yogurt on Rico’s head. Then the two had a spice fight. Fans also called for Victor’s expulsion for the assault. Again, Record abstained and did not even mention the matter.

Rico’s team even issued a statement stating that Record was analyzing the images, but the station appears to have taken nothing serious. Fans were outraged.