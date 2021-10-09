Abel Ferreira will be forced to change the team against Red Bull Bragantino

Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino play this Saturday, 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, for the twenty-fifth round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Abel Ferreira’s team hasn’t won for three games and the situation is already quite uncomfortable.

Gabriel Menino and Felipe Melo, who received a yellow card against América-MG, will serve an automatic suspension and will not be selected. Marcos Rocha and Mayke, injured, continue under treatment with the Health and Performance Center.

Danilo, who could enter Felipe Melo’s place, is recovering from a shin splint and is also unable to play. Zé Rafael had an ankle trauma and is out.

Goalkeeper Weverton, left-back Piquerez and defender Gustavo Gómez are with their respective teams playing in the World Cup qualifiers.

The probable palm formation: Jailson, Garcia (Kuscevic), Luan, Renan and Jorge; Patrick de Paula, Danilo Barbosa, Gustavo Scarpa (Wesley) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.

With 39 points, Verdão fell to third position. If you don’t succeed this weekend, you can leave the G4 of Brasileirão.

