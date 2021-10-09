Actions to curb inflation will take time to reach families – Economy

At monetary policy actions taken by the BC (Central Bank) since March to contain inflation have been affected by recent increases in fuel and electricity prices and may still take some time to reach consumers’ pockets.

Only in September, the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) jumped 1.16%, the biggest change for the month in 27 years. The shot made official inflation surpass the 10% mark in the 12-month period and approach triple of the target set at 3.75% by the CMN (National Monetary Council) for this year.

The move to contain the significant increase began at the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting in March, which raised the basic interest rate of the economy from 2% to 2.75% per year. Since then, there have been four other highs that led the Selic to a level of 6.25% per year.

Rachel de Sá, Rico’s head of economics, says that, in theory, variations in the Selic rate take six to nine months to be noticed in the real economy. “When the Central Bank raises interest rates, the idea is that credit becomes more expensive and you discourage demand for goods and services. This takes a while,” she says.

Rachel’s explanation takes into account that Selic is an annualized target that is not yet at 6.25% a year, a level that represents the “cost of money” in Brazil. “There are several loans that have already been made without correction and the impact [dos novos juros] takes time to be felt. This time varies from six to nine months, when families will notice the credit and with a loss of inflation pace. It’s not that the price will fall, it just starts to rise more slowly”, explains the economist.

Renato Veloni, professor of macroeconomics at Ibmec (Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets), also estimates that any monetary policy action takes at least four months to be reflected on the shelves. For him, a joint effort between the BC and the Ministry of Finance is needed to hold a “snowball effect” on prices with the contamination of more expensive energy and fuels.

“The interest rate effect is the most noticeable to businessmen and consumers, but it is a little traumatic and we can’t get rid of this inflation without great efforts”, he says, defending increases greater than 1 percentage point of the Selic rate at each meeting of the Coupon

tax aid

According to Veloni, a combination of fiscal and monetary policies would have a more effective impact to contain the advance of prices. “Science shows what must be done and that this problem can be overcome. It is only necessary to know if we are willing to take this cocktail of medicines that are very bitter”, he analyzes.

The measures cited by Veloni involve, in addition to raising interest rates, fiscal policy actions, with smaller investments and deficits in public accounts. “If the government managed to hold back its spending, it would contain the economy’s demand, there would be more products for the private market, prices would be eased”, points out the professor, who recognizes the difficulty of the actions due to the budget that needs to be approved by Congress. .

According to Raquel, the monetary and fiscal fields must go hand in hand to prevent the BC “wiping the ice” with an expansionist government policy. “Fiscal policy has to be associated with the interest rate effort and the risk we see today involves the pandemic, the imbalance in production chains, the closing of factories, the water crisis and the increase in the cost of inputs and oil” , emphasizes the economist.

She predicts that the situation should normalize over the next year, with interest rates maintained at a high level, without an increase in the hole in public accounts. “If fiscal policy goes the other way, with increased spending and too much flexibility in the rules, this could all be in vain and Brazil end up with inflation and high interest rates,” says Rachel.