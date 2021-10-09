Adson the crowd’s favorite to replace Willian at Corinthians against Sport; see poll

Due to discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, Willian was preserved by Corinthians for this Saturday’s match, against Sport, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. In a poll conducted by My Timon, Adson was the most voted for the vacancy – see result below.

Filho do Terrão, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder won the dispute with 48.2% of votes. It’s good to remember that the shirt 28 returned to play against Red Bull Bragantino, last Saturday, after more than a month out due to a bad match against Athletico Paranaense.

Another highly voted option was Gustavo Mosquito. The shirt 19 was in the second position of the poll, with 33.3% of votes. Incumbent and one of the main names in Corinthians this season, he lost his place among the 11 with the arrival of reinforcements. He left the bench and scored the equalizer against Red Bull Bragantino at 50 in the second stage.

Joe was the third place, with 7.4% of all votes. The 77 shirt became Neo Química Arena’s top scorer in the game against Bahia. His presence in the game against Sport would imply a change in the position of Róger Guedes, who has been playing as a center forward.

Luan and Gustavo Mantuan were also voted and stayed with 5.7% and 5%, respectively. In addition to all those mentioned so far, “another option” was left with 0.4% of votes to replace shirt 10.

See poll numbers

See more at: Adson, Willian, J, Gustavo Silva, Gustavo Mantuan and Luan.