After coming out of the closet, Globo actor explains that he is going to get married | Training

For years, the public was enchanted by Rodrigo Fagundes and Wendell Bendelack, both of whom were part of the now extinct Zorra Total. Rodrigo being the most famous, for having played Patrick on Globo’s comedy show.

Rodrigo Fagundes played the butler Nelito in Pega Pega | reproduction

Now, fans have found out that they will exchange alliances at the registry office. The two filed a request this week to sign a term of stable union. In an interview with Gshow, the actors, who have been together for 19 years, commented on this important step in their relationship.

“We took the first step towards making official a dream that has existed for almost 19 years. The party will only happen when everything is safe, because we want to celebrate together with family and friends, as we deserve and so do they,” said the Globo actor.

It is worth remembering that, despite not being on Globo TV screens, both are still on the channel. Rodrigo participated in the second season of Impuros, which is being shown on Globoplay. Wendell, who is also on the series, is also a contributing screenwriter for the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador.

In conversation with Gshow, in an interview in quarantine, they openly spoke of the relationship for the first time. For many it was a surprise that the big name actors on TV Globo were in a relationship for years without anyone knowing.