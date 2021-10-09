After Google, Apple also wants to create an operating system for cars

Apple wants to push the boundaries of Apple CarPlay and further integrate its apps and interfaces into cars. According to a Bloomberg investigation, the Cupertino giant is working on creating an operating system completely integrated into the cars, capable of triggering the vehicle’s internal commands, as Google already does in models such as the recently launched Volvo XC40 Pure Electric.

The supposed upcoming iOS Car, now called internally at Apple as “IronHeart”, would replace the voice commands that normally inhabit today’s most advanced cars. With it, we could turn on the air conditioning, open and close the windows, select music and download apps directly from the App Store — as long as they’re set up to be used in vehicles.

Unlike Apple CarPlay, which needs a host to work (in this case, an iPhone), this system would be installed natively in the car, which, of course, would depend on a joint development with Apple. It remains to be seen, however, whether Android users would be able to keep mirroring Android Auto even on another developer’s platform.

Apple CarPlay was one of the first mobile phone mirroring programs in cars (Image: Press Release/Mini)

It is worth remembering that in the early days of mirroring and pairing cellphones with cars, Apple had a strong relationship with BMW, which installed its own system in its models. Therefore, it would not be surprising if Apple debuted this software in a car of the German brand. It remains to wait.

Source: Bloomberg