After pressure from minority shareholders, Omega makes a new proposal to incorporate a sister company; shares are up 3% on the stock exchange

SAO PAULO – Omega Geração (OMGE3) announced on Thursday (7), in a material fact, after pressure from minority shareholders, the change in the conditions for the incorporation of Omega Desenvolvimento, its sister company.

According to the company, a new exchange ratio was approved between the shares of Omega Geração (listed) and Omega Energia. Now, each OMGE3 share will entitle its holder to 2.0536 shares of Omega Energia (compared to 1.4898 previously). In this new scenario, Omega Geração shareholders will own 80% of the combined company, up from 74.4% in the previous relationship.

The news was well received by the financial market, with stocks rising on the Brazilian stock exchange. OMGE3 shares closed the trading session with a high of 2.90%, traded at R$ 33.39. At the highest of the day, the shares rose 6.63%, to R$ 34.60.

In the evaluation of the Levante analysis house, the change announced by Omega is favorable and the expectation is for a positive reaction from the market in relation to the company’s shares.

Analysts draw attention to the revision in the pricing of Omega Desenvolvimento’s shares, with a 27% reduction compared to the previous proposal, reaching R$ 1.966 billion.

“Although synergistic, the impediment to the merger was precisely the financial assessment of Omega Desenvolvimento, whose potential resides mainly in projects under development without PPAs [contratos de energia elétrica] contracted. Therefore, these projects not only offer execution risk, but also have an uncertain cash flow, as the energy trading price will depend on future market conditions that are still unknown”, writes the analysis team.

This is because, from Omega Desenvolvimento’s current portfolio, only 34% of the projects, or 717 MW, have signed PPAs. The others, totaling 1.42 GW, are not contracted, according to Levante.

In this scenario, the house sees the reduction in the estimated fair price for Omega Desenvolvimento as positive given the additional risks that will be assumed by Omega Geração’s shareholders in the new structure.

“Omega Geração’s minority shareholders are currently investing in a vehicle that only owns operational projects, with energy already sold. Therefore, it is a company with financial predictability and lower operational risks, also requiring a lower rate of return. In the new structure, however, these minority shareholders, by acquiring an indirect stake in Omega D, assume new risk factors related to the construction and negotiation of greenfield projects. Therefore, the required rate of return becomes higher”, completes Levante.

XP Investimentos also sees the move as positive for the company, as the change addressed two points seen with discomfort by the market. One of them was the reduction of R$744 million in the amount attributed to Omega Desenvolvimento, ensuring greater attribution of value to Omega Geração.

The second deals with the implementation of measures of “non-compete” and “lock up” to the controlling shareholders of both companies, which, according to XP, represents a greater alignment between controlling and minority shareholders.

“Remembering that the approval of the transaction will be an exclusive decision of the minority shareholders, and if we assume the valuation of Omega Desenvolvimento, the implicit valuation of OMGE3 is then R$ 55.14 per share (compared to R$ 40 per share in the previous scenario) a upside 70% for the current trading price,” analysts write.

XP reiterated its purchase recommendation for the company’s shares, with a target price of R$50 – an amount that, according to analysts, does not yet incorporate the transaction.

