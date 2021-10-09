After washing dishes, man is startled by python on the plate stand in the kitchen sink

Shortly after washing dishes, a resident of New South Wales, Australia, was amazed to see that there was a python right there in the dish rack in his kitchen. According to the Australian Yahoo portal, Keith Williams only noticed that the snake was wrapped around some cups when he was already putting away the utensils.

Sneak is getting the idea now. pic.twitter.com/MvMIgy5oyN — Keith Williams (@Captainturtle) October 6, 2021

“I can’t believe I cleaned part of the plate rack before I even realized it,” he said. “Ok, I had just got up and was waiting for the coffee to be ready, but still…”

Apprehensively, Keith waited until the python moved to prepare the way for her to leave his house. He opened a nearby window, through which the snake ended up in the backyard. But he didn’t let this visit go unnoticed. Since when the reptile was in the rack for dishes, the man was already recording images, which he would later post on his Twitter profile.

“Update: the lovely python is out and everything is getting back to normal,” Keith said, bringing the story to a close to his followers. “Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a lot of dishes to wash again.”

According to the Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife in Australia, snakes like the one that showed up at Keith’s house are not poisonous, but their bites can be painful. On average, pythons are about 2 meters long, but some can reach 4 meters.

Keith even took advantage of the backlash to show his followers a 2017 video of another surprise visit.