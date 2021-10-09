Alagamento becomes an attraction for customers in a restaurant in Thailand; watch | World

A riverside restaurant in Thailand, hit by a flood, became an unlikely place to dine after foodies began flocking to its flooded hall to eat amid the waves.

Now, instead of empty chairs and tables, the Chaopraya Antique Café is fuller than ever, offering an experience the savvy owner calls a “surf hot-pot”.

1 of 7 Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café in Nonthaburi, Thailand react to the passage of a boat, causing waves at the site, in photo from October 7 — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café in Nonthaburi, Thailand react to the passage of a boat, causing waves at the site, in photo from October 7 — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

If you like your food accompanied by plenty of water, this is the place for you.

Shortly after the water hits the parapet, the first people arrive. Before long, the room is crammed with carefree customers happily settling in, as if dining in the midst of a deluge is normal.

The waiters – some wearing rubber boots – walk cautiously through the whirlpool that quickly rises to more than 50 centimeters.

2 of 7 Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café, Nonthaburi, Thailand, October 7 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café, Nonthaburi, Thailand, October 7 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The restaurant, in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, opened in February in a riverside location that perfectly complements its ancient architecture and decor.

But a recent severe tropical storm and heavy monsoon rains have raised the river’s water level. Add the tides and the result will be a daily flood.

3 of 7 Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café in Nonthaburi, Thailand react to the passage of a boat, causing waves at the site, in photo from October 7 — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café in Nonthaburi, Thailand react to the passage of a boat, causing waves at the site, in photo from October 7 — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Coming right after a month-long coronavirus outage, this could have been a disaster. Instead – driven by advertising in Thai media – the place is now so popular that customers have to make reservations.

“This is a great environment. During this flood crisis, this became the main attraction of the restaurant. So I wanted to challenge myself and try this new experience,” said Siripoj Wai-inta, 24, as she chewed her food with the water running up her shins.

4 of 7 Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café, Nonthaburi, Thailand, October 7 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café, Nonthaburi, Thailand, October 7 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The owner dubbed the experience a “surf hot pot”. When a passenger boat passes by, you find out why. The delicious fight to avoid the drenching caused by the waves is the moment everyone is waiting for, and with a ticket every 15 minutes, no one goes home disappointed.

This is TV presenter Titiporn Jutimanon’s first restaurant. He says he was worried about what would happen when the floods came.

5 of 7 Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café, Nonthaburi, Thailand, October 7 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café, Nonthaburi, Thailand, October 7 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

“It turned out that customers had a great reaction. Are they happy. We can sense the atmosphere of people enjoying the experience of eating in the water. So a crisis turned into an opportunity. This encourages us to keep the restaurant open and keep customers happy.”

Best of all, he says, it means being able to keep your team happy by keeping them employed.

6 of 7 Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café, Nonthaburi, Thailand, October 7 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Customers at Chaopraya Antique Café, Nonthaburi, Thailand, October 7 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit