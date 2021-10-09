Alexandre Frota reveals that he has dated Marisa Monte: ‘I never told anyone’

the federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP), 57 years old, revealed in an interview with the comedian’s “Love Treta” podcast Rafael Cortez, who dated the singer Marisa Monte in the 1980s.

“I met Marisa Monte many years ago. I met her in Rio de Janeiro, doing a show of the Michael Falabella, ‘The Rocky Horror Show’. She was my girlfriend, nobody knew. I never spoke. I said now why did you play [no nome dela] and with the greatest respect,” began Frota.

Rafael Cortez showed surprise with the actor’s revelation, who told more about the subject. “We dated for a while. I spent many years at her house in Urca. She already sang a lot at that time and that’s why she made Falabella’s musicals”, said the deputy.

Frota said he hoped she wouldn’t be upset that he revealed their relationship, and that he commented very respectfully about her, which he said he still admired a lot.

“I don’t want her to be sad because I revealed it here with you, because I revealed it in a serious conversation. I think she’s a great woman, a great actress, a nice person and her work is recognized worldwide. She was part of a process in my life. I know everyone, her sister, her mother…”, said the deputy.

“That was something I never told anyone in all the years of interviews and television,” concluded Frota.

