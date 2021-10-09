Alexandre Frota talks about a secret relationship with Marisa Monte. Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

An information about the personal life of Marisa Monte won the Internet in the early hours of this Saturday, October 9th. The singer already dated Alexandre Frota, according to the Federal Deputy (PSDB). he interviewed Rafael Cortez in the podcast “Love Treta Podcast”, released the day before. The interview lasts almost two hours and, according to the journalist, presents a character who does not go through the controversial lines he is used to saying.

According to Frota, it was a dating relationship before Marisa broke into the mainstream media. At the time, she worked with Miguel Falabella on the musical Rocky Horror Show, in Rio de Janeiro. Still, it was a discreet relationship, which didn’t gain the spotlight at the time.

“That’s something I’ve never told anyone. I met Marisa Montes many years ago, in Rio, doing a play by Miguel Falabella, the Rocky Horror Show. She was my girlfriend, nobody knew. I said now because you played and with the greatest respect, informed.

In addition, he revealed that he even lived with the singer in her apartment in Urca, a neighborhood in the south of Rio de Janeiro. By the way, he also remembered that his admiration for Marisa is immense and asked her not to be upset with the revealed news.

“We dated for a while. I spent many years at her house in Urca. She already sang a lot at that time and did Falabella’s musicals. I don’t want her to be sad because I revealed it here. I think she’s a great woman, a great actress, a nice person who has a respectable job around the world. It was part of my life”, he declared.

MARRIAGE WITH CLAUDIA RAIA

In 1987, Claudia Raia was part of the cast of “Sassaricando”, soap opera by Aguinaldo Silva for Globo. The actress and fleet acted together in the soap opera. In her biography, released last year, the actress defined the marriage, which lasted from 1986 to 1989, as a “teenage daydream” and said that, on some occasions, she even threw the actor’s clothes in the street and changed the lock of House. Behind the scenes of “Sassaricando”, however, the atmosphere between the two was very in tune.

“We were very successful, very successful. We were like the couple of the time. He was always committed to work. And we were from the same nucleus, so sometimes it made it easier and sometimes it didn’t. But it was the height of our marriage, everything worked out”, she told O Globo newspaper.

“In that effervescent period of the 1980s, the height of gossip magazines, we ended up suffering a little from this interference. He mixed Claudia Raia and Alexandre with Beto and Tancinha”, he recalled.

The actress, however, emphasized that she was impulsive when she decided to get married for the first time.

“A person who gets married when he is 18 years old doesn’t think. I say it was a daydream, but it was a delicious daydream. I fell in love and got married, nobody put a knife to my throat forcing me, quite the opposite. I don’t regret it, it’s part of the story of my life”, he guaranteed.

“If I hadn’t had a troubled relationship in my youth, maybe she wouldn’t have had a marriage that lasted so long afterward, and wouldn’t have gotten this far, with Jarbas (Homem de Mello, her current husband). It was the construction of a path”.

