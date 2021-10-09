Aline and Dayane kiss on the mouth live on Record and take an unexpected attitude: “The bishop is going to freak out”

The Farm 2021
Aline Mineiro makes a bold promise for Dayane Mello to return from the third farm of A Fazenda 2021 (Images: Reproduction – PlayPlus / Editing – RD1)

Dayane Mello returned from the third field of the current season of The Farm 2021, but Aline Mineiro ended up fulfilling the promise he had made with even before the final result.

After Dayane was called to the deck, the ex-panicat didn’t care about the cameras, let alone the fact that they were live on the bishop’s station. Edir Macedo, taking a peck.

The moment, of course, ended up reverberating on social media. The two were acclaimed by the public for their boldness and for not bowing their heads to the channel’s conservatism.

That’s because Record always chooses to hide the moments of affection between the two and ended up not being able to control when they were live on national television.

“Dayane had a kiss live on Aline, so Record couldn’t not show it, the bishops freak out”, shot a person. “The bishop pulls out the remaining hair”, said another.

“Record just showed a kiss between Aline and Dayane and changed the camera too fast for no one to see but everyone saw it.” accused another person, in a mocking tone.

It’s worth remembering that Aline promised to kiss the model a lot, if she went over to the next farm: “If Day stays, I’ll kiss her a lot at the party. Brazil will see. I want meme out everywhere”.

The comedian was discredited and questioned: “In the mouth?”. Aline made it clear that she is focused on her plan and reaffirmed it to the dancer — who was also in doubt: “I’m going to kiss her in front of all these mirrors. You’ll see”.

Even at dawn on Wednesday (6), Dayane Mello imagined that she, her friend and Leo Lins — the brunette’s boyfriend — would be a trisal and provoked: “I don’t know if she will release the boy… Ô Aline, come here”.

Rico added fuel to the fire and Aline Mineiro confessed that she loved the idea: “Of course I will. My dream will be for me to watch over there, you two [se pegando]”. Erasmo Viana was astonished and was answered: “Seriously, guys, it’s a thing of life. Doesn’t happen? It happens a lot and we have fun”.

The former Italian Big Brother participant changed her mind: “No, I don’t want her boy. Let me just look then. The paulista nevertheless insisted: “No, but he will be a part of it. It’s cool, you’ll like it a lot! But I want a whole afternoon, morning, noon and night! If it’s not all day, it’s not even fun”.

