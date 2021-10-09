Allianz Parque will have Heineken as its official drink

After the end of a legal dispute with Ambev, WTorre signed with a Dutch brand until 2026

Erich Beting – São Paulo (SP) Published on 10/08/2021, at 3:55 pm – Updated at 4:15 pm

In the next few hours, Allianz Parque will announce a sponsorship contract with Grupo Heineken, which will use the Heineken and Amstel brands as official beers for the stadium where Palmeiras plays.

The agreement was closed this Friday (8), and the operation starts this Saturday (9), when Palmeiras returns to play for the fans in their stadium after more than 18 months, in the duel against Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship, at 9 pm.

The contract was signed after WTorre, the complex’s manager, won in court a battle with Ambev, which demanded exclusivity in the stadium, using as a reason the land assignment agreement for the construction of the old Palestra Itália, in 1920, which was from owned by Companhia Antarctica de Distribuição (which in 1999 merged with Brahma to found Ambev).

The victory in court was in 2018, but only now Heineken and WTorre signed the agreement, which is valid until 2026. Before that, however, the brewery used the stadium several times to carry out some commercial actions, especially the broadcasts of the UEFA finals Champions League.

Now, the Heineken group’s beers will be the only ones to be sold within Allianz Parque, which thus reaches its seventh commercial partner. In addition to the beverage brand and Allianz Seguros, holder of the naming rights, the stadium counts on contributions from Banco Pine (naming rights of the stadium’s VIP sector); Seara (food partner); Ask Pronto (official food and beverage app); Iti (official means of payment); and Dahua (official technology partner).

“Our partnership with Allianz Parque enables the quality of the Heineken Group’s alcoholic and non-alcoholic portfolio, in particular Heineken, Heineken 0.0 and Amstel beers, to be increasingly present in the daily lives of consumers who like to enjoy a good meal. beer, while experiencing major sporting, musical or other events,” said Guilherme Bailão, director of brand experience and sponsorship of the Heineken Group in Brazil.

In addition to the presence in major events at Allianz Parque, the partnership is also part of the Green Your City brand platform, which brings a series of initiatives that give new meaning to the relationship with cities and nightlife, with a sustainable perspective.

“The sponsorship of the Heineken Group reinforces our vocation of being a multi-brand platform. At Allianz, we have more than just a stadium, an entertainment center with daily activities. In addition to football games, we have an extensive schedule of concerts, corporate events, daily tour activity and, soon, a pool of four restaurants. This diversity of audiences allows us to expand our operations in the sponsorship market and explore consumer exclusivity”, said Marcelo Frazão, marketing director of WTorre Entertainment.

On match days at Allianz Parque, only Heineken 0.0 beer will be sold, without alcohol. The ban on drinking alcohol does not happen at concerts and other events. In addition, the Heineken Group will also have exclusive consumption of the category at Allianz Parque’s restaurants.

Currently, the stadium has the Nagairo Restaurant, serving Japanese cuisine, and will soon have three more options: one with Italian food, another with grilled food and a hamburger. At shows, the products will be available on an exclusive basis in cabins and lounges in alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. The specification is so that shows sponsored by competing beers, which generally require brand exclusivity for sale to the final public, can take place at Allianz Parque without restrictions.