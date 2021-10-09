Amapá confirms 4 cases; orientation is not to eat Pacu species – SelesNafes.com

Per RODRIGO INDIO

The state government confirmed, this Friday morning (8), the first 4 cases in Amapá of Haff Syndrome, a disease popularly known as black urine.

The 4 cases were registered in the municipality of Santana, at the State Hospital in the city, and all patients had the same symptoms after consuming Pacu fish. In addition to these, another 2 are under epidemiological investigation. Of the confirmed cases, 3 are hospitalized and 1 is recovering at home.

The fish eaten by them comes from the region of Santarém, Pará, but was purchased, according to the patients’ own reports, in the Igarapé da Fortaleza, 16 km from Macapá.

Health authorities, at a press conference with the local press, said that the orientation, from now on, is to suspend consumption of this fish. A technical note with this recommendation was published this morning.

According to the superintendent of health surveillance of Amapá, Dorinaldo Malafaia, the diagnosis of the 4 confirmed cases was closed with epidemiological investigation, clinical evaluation by infectious disease specialists and laboratory tests – carried out at Lacen do Amapá – which detect the amount of toxins in the blood.

Malafaia also reassured the population about a possible outbreak or local transmissibility – a situation that is non-existent, according to him.

“These are isolated, residual cases, they are not of an extent that we can characterize as contagious, which passes from person to person, there is nothing like that. The screening has already been carried out, families and food traders have been identified and oriented, and measures from an epidemiological point of view are being taken. I want to warn the population that we do not have an extension of the disease that prevents the consumption of fish, at this moment we only have restrictions on the consumption of Pacu, only”, analyzed the superintendent.

Patients are being monitored and followed up. The state claimed to have increased the number of beds and is on the alert to receive new patients and will map the economic and social impact on the small fish seller.

The state also set up a Situation Room, which brings together professionals from surveillance, health and sanitary inspection bodies to monitor cases and prepare preventive actions.