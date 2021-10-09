Amazfit GTR 3, GTS 3 and GTR 3 Pro have leaked release date, design and specifications

Update (10/08/2021) – HA

Amazfit is gearing up for the launch of three new smartwatches, the GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3, which are due to be announced at an event on October 12th. Before the official release, renderings and specifications of these upcoming smartwatches are already circulating on the network, with information from the Passionategeekz portal.





Getting started with the smartwatch Amazfit GTR 3 is expected to have a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen. The GTR 3 must come with a 450mAh battery, which can offer up to 24 days of life. He should arrive in colors: Thunder Black and Moonlight Grey. The company is expected to bring these new smartwatches with Zepp OS. As for the specifications of the GTR 3 Pro model, it features a 1.45-inch screen and a display panel with a pixel density of 331ppi. The GTR 3 Pro should debut in Sport and Classic models.









With regard to the specifications and features of the Amazfit GTS 3, it can have a 1.75 inch screen with a resolution of 390×450 pixels. The smartwatch can be launched in three color options: Tera Rose, Ivory White and Graphite Black. In terms of price, the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro should sell for around $215 (about R$1,200) and $225 (R$1,240), respectively. On the other hand, the GTS 3 can cost US$205 (R$1,130). Common features these smartwatches should offer include 150 sport modes, aluminum alloy body, 2 hours of charging, Bluetooth v5.1, biometric sensor, breath rate measurement, swim pulse measurement, SpO2 sensor and hundreds of dials of clock.

Update (10/06/2021) – FM

Amazfit is a brand for all tastes, but with the determined objective of taking wearable products at an attractive cost-benefit ratio to several countries. With innovative headphones, watches and fitness bracelets in its portfolio, the company is working on a new generation of its smartwatches which, before the announcement, were already approved in Brazil. Shortly after revealing the official release date of the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3, its new smart watches with few known details so far, a new leak indicates the manufacturer is working on a more advanced variant of the first model. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro had its design and specifications revealed by @passionategeekz.

EXCLUSIVE! AMAZFIT GTR 3 PRO specs and renders Black/Brown

150 sports mode

Advanced biosensor

All Health Trackings

Music Storage and Playback – 235$ Powered by ZEPP OS Launching on 11th October along with Amazfit GTS 3#Amazfit #AmazfitGTR3Pro #GTR3Pro #GTS3 #AmazfitGTS3 pic.twitter.com/mknfjhSpDq — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) October 5, 2021

According to leaker, the model will be available within the “R” model family with a circular screen in two color options — black or brown. The smartwatch is based on Zepp OS, an operating system developed by Huami itself. Usually, the manufacturer seeks to attract the athlete public with its specialized software in health monitoring combined with its advanced optical sensors. In addition, the variant will feature 150 sport modes available to record user activities optimally. @passionategeekz also claims that this model will have enough internal space for local music storage, eliminating the need to pair with the smartphone for media playback.





It is said that the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro will be sold with a suggested retail price of US$ 235, that is, approximately R$ 1,300, but this and other details still need to be confirmed. The leak indicates that this variant will be released on October 11th. The company claims that the main models will only arrive next Tuesday (12).

Original text (09/28/2021)

Little to go! Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 get official release date

After many comings and goings, the GRT2 and GTS2 watches are expected to gain successors next month. The information was confirmed by Amazfit itself through a post on their official social networks. According to the manufacturer, the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 should be presented in China on October 12th. However, the company declined to disclose more details of the devices. Translating the caption that was inserted in Mandarin, the company emphasizes that the focus of the watches will be on well-being and health, in addition to presenting an “ecological construction”.





