Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max released with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more in US

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max arrives with Dolby Atmos support and several wireless audio options to make it easy to connect to your devices, especially with Amazon’s own Echo smart speakers like Echo Studio and speakers Fourth-generation Echo, thus creating an even more immersive wireless sound system.

Speaking now about the differences from the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the new Max model has a new 4-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM, plus a 750MHz GPU and 16GB of memory, thus providing smoother browsing and more commands. faster, plus better performance when playing with Amazon Luna.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max still supports the Alexa assistant, but a big difference is the support for viewing smart cameras connected to your Amazon account in picture-in-picture mode, which allows you to watch content while following the images of others real-time locations on TV. Last but not least, Amazon claims that this is the first device of its kind to achieve Energy Star certification, saving up to 15% energy compared to Fire Stick 4K when using Low Power mode.