Amazon starts pre-ordering Gran Turismo 7 on physical media

The game will be released on March 4th and will have a commemorative edition of the 25th anniversary of the series.

THE Amazon started pre-ordering the next version of its acclaimed racing title today (8), Gran Turismo 7, which is developed by Digital Polyphony and will hit stores on March 4, 2022.

The company will sell the standard versions of the game in Brazil for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, what arrive costing BRL 279.90 and BRL 329.90 respectively directly on the retailer’s page.

THE Sony had already announced that the special edition celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series would also be released in Brazil and it is available for pre-sale by BRL 429.90.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4th and is coming to replace the last game in the series, Gran Turismo Sport, which was released on October 17, 2017 for Playstation 4, see below in detail the prices of each edition and how to buy them.



Check out the content that will be included in the commemorative edition of the 25th anniversary of the series below.

Includes physical media for PS5 and a voucher for the PS4 game

Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific look

30 PSN Avatars from Manufacturers and Partners

The music from the soundtrack of Gran Turismo 7

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend



THE Amazon Brazil offers the benefit Lowest Price Guaranteed pfor products sold in pre-sale, if by the date of launch of Gran Turismo 7 If the retailer offers the games for a lower price than you paid during the order, you will also pay the lowest amount, which is a great guarantee for anyone who is in doubt about ordering in advance.

Players who purchase the version for Playstation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version by paying a fee of R$50 from the PlayStation Store.

More Gran Turismo 7 details revealed: cross-gen, same damage system and dynamic weather

The game will be released for PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022



