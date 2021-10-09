Amazonas enters the yellow phase at risk of transmission from Covid and releases major events

Covid-19’s Intersectorial Coping Committee defined this Friday (8) that Amazonas is in the yellow phase in relation to restrictions, that is, at low risk, but on alert. The committee also established new protocols, which take effect on November 1, for sporting events and major events.

The calculation performed by the Health Surveillance Foundation takes into account the low transmissibility of the virus, in addition to the variation in deaths, new cases of the disease and the positivity rate for Covid-19.

According to the Covid-19 transmission risk calculation methodology, the phases are colored according to the severity of the pandemic represented in a numerical score: 0 points, very low risk, phase 1 – surveillance; 1 to 10 points, low risk, phase 2 – yellow; 11 to 20 points – moderate risk – stage 3 – orange; 21 to 30 points, high risk, stage 4 – red; over 30 points, very high risk, stage 5 – purple.

Event protocols

After evaluating the data related to the pandemic, the Committee established new protocols, which will come into effect as of November 1, for sporting events and major musical and cultural events with admission charges. As of this date, the holding of social events with an occupancy of 50% is allowed. If necessary and at any time, the committee can reverse the decision. The changes will be published in the Official State Gazette (DOE).

Ticket sales will be online only. At the time of purchase, the participant/fan will have to provide personal data such as full name, telephone number and address. To have access to the venue of the concerts or sports matches, it will be necessary to validate the ticket with a digital reader to confirm that the person who bought it is the one who is actually having access to the venue. Tickets are non-transferable.

Show or sports match workers will be tested 48 hours before the event takes place. The company will deliver bottles of alcohol gel and make surgical masks available. The commercialization and consumption of processed foods will only be allowed to avoid the handling of food, which facilitates the transmission of the virus.

Those responsible for carrying out the event must require a complete immunization scheme for the adult population: first and second doses or single dose. Children under 18 years of age must have their vaccination schedule up to date.

The organizers will have to submit to the committee’s assessment the planning in the case of events with an audience of more than 5,000 people.