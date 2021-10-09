Andressa Urach’s husband claims she is prohibited from giving interviews

Top Stories

Thiago Lopes, husband of the influencer Andressa Urach, said that she will not give interviews either in electronic media, TV shows or podcasts in Instagram stories, this Saturday morning (9th). This happened after the two experienced a media breakup and exposed all the widespread confusion of the relationship on social media last week.

”Andressa Urach will not give interviews. You will not participate in TV, radio or podcast programs. Do not insist by asking her questions via Instagram or WhatsApp”, wrote Thiago Lopes.

Andressa Urach returns with ex after separation

Model Andressa Urach and her husband Thiago Lopes announced their divorce on September 29th. “Announcement: My husband and I are separating. Please don’t ask me any questions as I’m not well enough to talk”, posted it on his Instagram Stories.

She would have hinted that she would go back to making programs using her fictitious name Imola. All this being pregnant with the entrepreneur. The influencer also published stories prints of him threatening her and asking her not to return to life as a prostitute. She also exposed that Thiago would have betrayed her and left her pregnant.

On the day he would go back to using his “name of war” in a nightclub, Thiago took police to the door of the establishment to prevent Andressa Urach from proceeding. Then the blonde returned to her husband’s house and the two posted photos together saying they were “getting along”.

It’s no secret that Urach’s mental health is not at all well: “Believe me, it’s not easy being me, and it’s even harder for my family. I’m going through a very delicate phase, I’m struggling with myself, but soon I’ll be fine. Pray for me”, she said.

Thiago and Andressa got married in December of last year (2020). On social media, she admits that she is submissive and that her husband has the last word in anything that corresponds to the couple’s life.

