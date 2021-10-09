Aneel readjusts energy prices at three thermoelectric plants due to high fuel prices | Economy

In the case of the Araucária thermoelectric plant, located in Paraná, the readjustment will be 26.8% and the price will go from R$ 2,013.18 to R$ 2,553.20 per megawatt-hour (MWh). The plant is powered by natural gas.

In the Potiguar I and III thermoelectric plants, the readjustment was 37.4% and the price will go from R$ 1,004 to 1,379.89 per MWh for each plant. The thermal plants are located in Rio Grande do Norte and are powered by diesel.

In the case of the thermal plant from Paraná, the new value will be applied between October 7th and November 15th of this year. The readjustment of Potiguar I and III plants will be valid for the energy produced from July to December.

The readjustments were authorized by Aneel in an extraordinary meeting this Friday, after a request from the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (Creg), created by the government at the end of June to manage the energy crisis.

Energy generated by thermoelectric plants is a record in Brazil in July, and hydroelectric generation is the lowest since 2002

Creg and the plants themselves have been asking for readjustments in the midst of the energy crisis. For example, last Tuesday (5), the board approved the recomposition of the cost of thermoelectric power plants powered by diesel oil Termomanaus (Santo Agostinho-PE) and Pau Ferro I (Igarassú-PE).

The cost of these plants rose to R$1,338.78 per MWh, each, valid from July 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The worsening of the water crisis at the beginning of the second half of this year and the increase in fuel prices are among the reasons for the readjustments.

The lack of natural gas in some locations was another factor that contributed to the rise in cost. Some plants that operated on gas started to operate on oil and diesel oil, which are more expensive fuels than natural gas.

This is the case of Termoceará, located in Ceará. It was authorized to operate on diesel in August, as the supply of natural gas was compromised in the Northeast.

​The price of energy generated by the plants is paid by consumers. Thermoelectric plants are the most expensive in the electrical system and have been used to guarantee the supply of energy in the face of the depletion of hydroelectric reservoirs.

With the activation of the thermal plants, the energy tariff has weighed heavily on consumers’ pockets and led, among other factors, to high inflation. This Friday, the IBGE announced that the inflation accumulated in 12 months reached 10.25%, which had not occurred for more than five years.

“The lack of rain has harmed the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants, which are the main source of electricity in the country. As a result, it was necessary to activate the thermoelectric plants, which have a higher energy generation cost. Thus, electricity had by far the greatest individual impact on the index in the month, with 0.31 percentage points, accumulating an increase of 28.82% in 12 months”, stated the manager of the IPCA, Pedro Kislanov.