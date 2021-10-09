Antonia Fontenelle loses Felipe Neto’s lawsuit in 1st instance

Antonia Fontenelle was convicted in the first instance for the crime of libel against Felipe Neto. This was the second recent negative decision by the Rio de Janeiro Court against her.

Last week, she lost another lawsuit, relating to a July 2020 Instagram post. At the time, the presenter called YouTuber “scoundrel” and “internet cancer”.

This time, the conviction also refers to a publication from July of last year, in which she reportedly called Felipe a “vagabund* of shit*” and “that shit*”.

O UOL had access to the sentence, signed by Judge Simone Cavalieri Frota. In the document, it is determined that, “considering the seriousness and repercussion of the aggressions”, Antonia pays the minimum amount of R$5,000 for civil reparation for the damages caused to Felipe.

In addition, “the holding of a conciliation hearing was waived, at the request of the plaintiff, as he had no interest in making an agreement with the defendant.”

Although expressing opinion is one of the noblest human rights within society, constituting a fundamental right and an essential democratic element that guarantees the free discussion of ideas, vehement and offensive criticism against someone is a crime. The right to freedom of expression and expression of thought cannot exceed the limits of the normal sphere of action and violate the honor of individuals, not being confused with affront and lack of respect. say the sentence

Antonia and Felipe manifested

In Stories on Instagram, Antonia spoke about the decision and said that she didn’t remember what she would have called the youtuber.

“This time I don’t know what I called him, but it was something less serious than ‘shit*’. The first conviction was because I said he’s a ‘shit*’, the second conviction was for something less ‘like that.’ , I don’t know if I said he was ‘ugly’, I don’t know. […] Making it clear that I’m going to appeal, because it’s only the first instance,” said the presenter.

Felipe Neto, in turn, commented on Twitter that, “in all, there are already almost 200 thousand reais in fine” that Antonia will have to pay.

Sought by the report, Antonia said that there is an appeal and that she must appeal the decision.

People are frightened by these absurd fines that were imposed on me, but we will appeal. Calling someone ‘shit*’, especially as a journalist, is not a crime and never was. So obviously we will appeal and everything is fine. I think the judge was super coherent and prudent in understanding that the amount of crimes they had charged me with in these lawsuits was not consistent with the truth. affirmed

André Perecmanis, Felipe Neto’s lawyer, was also wanted. He clarified the difference between the penalty and the compensation that must be paid to youtuber.