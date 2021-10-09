Antonia Fontenelle speaks for the 1st time about losses to Felipe Neto and tears the verb

Antonia Fontenelle decided to speak for the first time about the two defeats in processes that he suffered from Felipe Neto. The presenter said that, in all, there are more than 10 actions that youtuber suffers and guaranteed that she won two from him.

“There are a total of almost 12 processes filed by Felipe Neto from a single question I made. Procedural harassment”, declared the famous in her Instagram Stories.

The blonde also pointed out to fans: “Three more sentences have just been issued, two of which Felipe Neto lost and one I was punished again and fined R$5,000 reais, for something I don’t even know. It must be in the sentence. I don’t know what I called him.”

“It was something less serious than ‘shit’, I don’t know what I said. In two he lost, in this one I lost, I’m going to appeal because it’s the first instance”, assured also youtuber.

Antonia Fontenelle then completed: “Out of four hearings, he lost two and I lost two. I will appeal”.

Felipe Neto also used his social networks, this Thursday (7), to talk about the process. The influencer, however, celebrated the new victory against Antonia Fontenelle in court. The two fight in court in several lawsuits filed last year.

“Second criminal conviction. In all, there are already almost 200,000 reais in fine that he will have to pay to the penitentiary system.” shot the youtuber, which shared an article by columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, on the subject.

Antonia was convicted this time for calling Felipe Neto a “shit bum” and referring to youtuber as “that shit”. The judge opted for a fine and the famous woman can still appeal the decision.

Last week, the actress received a sentence from the 9th Special Criminal Court, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, for the crime of injury.

At the time, the blonde’s controversial statement was taken into account, which fired pejorative adjectives against Felipe, such as “scoundrel and internet cancer”.

For the process of the occasion, the amount she will have to pay is around R$ 63,000 for the penitentiary fund, in addition to the costs of the process.

Antônia Fontenelle talks about condemnation. pic.twitter.com/Z117kcL1WT — Fábia Oliveira (@OliveiraFabia_) October 7, 2021