Anxious to meet the public in Beira-Rio, Yuri hopes to score for Inter: “I dream to go to the crowd” | International

Yuri Alberto will be one of the Colorados who will make the “debut” for Inter in Beira-Rio with fans. The attacker admits that the encounter with the public makes him motivated. The idea is to stuff Chapecoense’s networks to celebrate with fans.

Shirt 11 was hired in August last year, when the stadium gates were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In this period, he confirmed his virtues, became one of the pillars of the team and main hope for goals. In the first game with fans, the expectation is to score in honor of the fans.

– It is one more motivation that we will have on the field. That little push is always very rewarding. My dream is to score a goal and go to the crowd – he told Inter TV.

The Colorados, motivated by the possibility of returning to Beira-Rio, mobilized. The expectation is that they sell out with the 15 thousand tickets made available. Yuri assures that the team will use the strength of the fans to win the victory.

– I’m very excited about the game. I haven’t had any fans here yet. But I’m sure we’re going to be very motivated and the fans will help us a lot.