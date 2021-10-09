Any Gabrielly, from ‘Now United’, talks about style and reveals controversial item, regretful look, favorite color and more! | Fashion and beauty

It’s a day to celebrate, uniters! Any Gabrielly , the Brazilian member of the international group Now United , is turning 19 and will spend his birthday… Working!

“The first part of the day, I’ll be shooting the video. Since I was young, I’ve been working on my birthday, so I’m pretty used to it, but I’m lucky to work with what I love, so everything gets lighter. Definitely, after shooting clip, I’ll be able to have some fun with everyone here,” she says.

2 of 8 Any Gabrielly — Photo: Disclosure Any Gabrielly — Photo: Disclosure

This “all” are the 18 members of the group, formed by members from various countries and which is a phenomenon all over the world. In the case of Any, she entered this whirlwind in 2017: born in Guarulhos, São Paulo, the singer started to represent Brazil in the group and, since then, has become a global name, with more than six million followers on the networks social and style reference for those from Generation Z.

So, to celebrate Any’s 19th birthday and this EXCLUSIVE shoot that we love, we had a chat with her about fashion and style. Check out!

“Look, I have a list of the looks I’ve already worn and I really regret it, but if I were to pick one now, it would definitely be the orange shorts that all my fans talk about to this day. The shorts are a relic of ours, so I’ll go always love her and hate her in some way.”

Which two colors do you have the most in your closet?

“First of all, definitely black, because it goes with everything, at all times. It’s wonderful! And the other color, I fall between blue and pink, but I believe I have more pink clothes.”

What do you wear when you’re lazy?

“I always wear a shirt when I’m lazy. Any shirt oversized because it looks like I’m in my pajamas and at the same time it looks stylish.

An item that many people find ugly, but you think it’s beautiful…

“One item that I love and that all my fans speak very badly is mine crocs, which are the most comfortable shoes on Earth and I love that I can decorate and still wear them! (laughs) They keep complaining that I use it, but I’ll keep using it anyway because I love it!”

What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?

“When I want to feel powerful, I always wear a heel. Jumping is always a feeling of power, it feels like I’m on stage, on a catwalk, so I always wear the heel when I want that confidence.”

What kind of clothes would you never wear?

“I don’t think there is a style of clothing that I would never wear because I’m very eclectic with style and open to trying new things. I’m always trying out new styles so I think I would wear everything in this life!”

Describe your style in 3 words

“Eclectic, versatile and diverse.”

