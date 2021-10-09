Any YouTube Live can already have auto-generated subtitles

Last Thursday (7), YouTube announced that all content creators on the platform now have support for automatic live captions. The feature is still limited to English, but support for 12 more languages ​​(including Portuguese) will be added in the coming months. In addition, multiple audio tracks for audio description and advance in the construction of custom subtitles are also part of the new set.

Subtitles on live streams are not much different than automatic video transcription and, until then, were exclusive to creators with more than 1,000 subscribers. The magnification is a valuable novelty to provide accessibility for people with hearing impairment, as it can be activated in more channels.

Automatic subtitles for live streams are still supported for English only (Image: Playback/Google)

In addition, automatically generated transcripts will soon be able to be translated into the YouTube mobile app. The tool, already present on the PC for some time, is ideal for adapting content to an unknown language and serves as a support to better understand the video.

Automatic subtitle translation is a popular feature of the YouTube web version (Image: Playback/Google)

Still on subtitles, YouTube says it is still working on adding custom subtitles. Unlike the function that was removed in 2020, the text created manually would depend on the collaboration of people authorized by the author of the video, not the community anymore.

Additional audio tracks

Soon, Google will also allow to include additional audio tracks in the same video, for the purpose of including audio descriptions. The function is essential to give more accessibility to the visually impaired on YouTube, with observations on the presenter’s actions or objects that make up the scene.

All the new features still don’t have a date to be released — except the automatic subtitles for live broadcasts, which started to be released yesterday (7). Keep an eye out for YouTube app updates on the Play Store and App Store to check out the additions as they arrive.

Source: YouTube